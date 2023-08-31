'Not about if, it’s about when' - Liverpool warned Mohamed Salah will eventually force 'big-money move' amid Al-Ittihad transfer talk

Liverpool have been warned that Mohamed Salah will eventually force through a "big-money move" amid ongoing rumours linking him with Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad interested in Salah

Liverpool contract expires in 2025

Pennant weighs in

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah has established himself as a Liverpool legend since joining the club from Roma in 2017, winning the Premier League and Champions League among a host of other honours while scoring 187 goals. The 31-year-old is still under contract at Anfield until 2025, but is now attracting interest from Al-Ittihad. The Saudi Arabian club are reportedly planning to launch a €150 million (£129m/$162m) bid for Salah before the summer window in England slams shut on Friday. Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant is confident that Salah will stay put for the 2022-23 campaign, but thinks it is inevitable that Salah will move onto pastures new before his contract expires.

WHAT THEY SAID: “For me, it’s not about if, it’s about when, because eventually he will go," Pennant told bitcoincasinos.com. "I don’t think Liverpool will let him go this season, but like Harry Kane, he may get to the last year of his contract then go for a big-money move, maybe to Saudi Arabia. If he does go, it’ll probably be the next season or the season after, but to lose him now before the window closing would not make sense, it would be very, very bad for Liverpool. If the club let him go this window, it would be a catastrophe. It’s the equivalent of Tottenham selling Harry Kane – they’ve just lost 30 goals automatically. That’s what Liverpool would be losing, they’d be losing a lot of goals and assists, and what he brings into that team is vital. They really need him at the moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already emphatically ruled out the possibility of Salah leaving this summer as the Egyptian remains "essential" to his plans.

Article continues below

"There’s nothing to talk about from our point of view," he told reporters this month. "Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be ‘no'."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Salah is due back in action with Reds on Sunday, with Aston Villa visiting Anfield for a crucial Premier League clash.