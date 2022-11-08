Liverpool vs Derby County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool against Derby County on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool are set to welcome Derby County in a third round Carabao Cup tie at Anfield on Wednesday. While the Reds haven't had a great season so far, the side from Anfield have put together back-to-back wins ahead of the midweek cup game, including an all-important 2-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend.

Derby County have only lost one of their previous five league matches. However, the side remain seventh in the League One. Their previous outing was a 2-2 draw against Torquay United in the first round of the FA Cup. Going up against Liverpool will be their toughest challenge yet this season.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from U.K., U.S. and India

Liverpool vs Derby County date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Derby County Date: November 9, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Nov 10) Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

How to watch Liverpool vs Derby County on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live with ESPN+. In the United Kingdom (U.K.) the game will be not be telecast.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A Voot Select

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Liverpool team news and squad Jurgen Klopp will miss the services of Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Arthur, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and James Milner who are all sidelined due to injuries. With the injury list already big, the Reds are expected to hand out starts to fringe players and youngsters in the mid-week fixture.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Elliott, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho; Firmino, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers. Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark. Forwards Firmino, Salah, Nunez

Derby County team news and squad

Conor Hourihane will return from a suspension and will be available for the game against Liverpool. Eiran Cashin has had his own ban overturned which means the player can feature in the Carabao Cup third round clash.

Curtis Davies, James Chester, Jason Knight, Tom Barkhuizen and David McGoldrick are unlikely to play a part due to injuries.

Derby County predicted XI: Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Stearman, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Hourihane, Bird, Dobbin; Osula, Collins.