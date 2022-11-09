Liverpool vs Derby County: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool look to start their Carabao cup defence by overcoming Derby

While it's thought that Jurgen Klopp prefers to focus on the Premier League and Champions League, the German boss and his squad would be highly motivated to defend the Carabao Cup successfully. Their first hurdle in this defence comes in the form of Derby County.

The Reds haven't had the most ideal start to the season. They have already lost 4 games out of 13 games in the league, which sees them in 8th position on the table, 15 points below 1st-placed Arsenal. Liverpool's focus would now be to make it back into the top 4, however, they will also look to go all-out in knockout competitions.

Derby County on paper shouldn't ideally pose much threat to a heavily rotate Liverpool side. On paper and form, the League One side doesn't have much of a chance. However, the beauty of cup competitions is that anything can happen. The Rams who are looking to jump to the Premier League this season would send a message by slaying the giant Liverpool so early on.

Liverpool vs Derby County confirmed lineups

Liverpool XI (4-1-2-1-2): Kelleher; Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Clark, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho; Frauendorf, Stewart

Derby County XI (4-2-2-2): Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Cashin, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Hourihane, Bird, Sibley; Osula, Collins

Liverpool vs Derby County LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool's last game before the World Cup game will be a home game against managerless 18th-placed Southampton on 12th November. They will return from the long-term hiatus with an away fixture against 13th-placed Aston Villa on Boxing Day, before taking on former boss Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on New Year's Eve.