Liverpool warned of title heartbreak as Westerveld calls on Klopp’s men to cement ‘legacy’

The former Reds goalkeeper hopes another top-flight crown can be captured in 2021 so that their loyal fan base can savour the celebrations

Sander Westerveld says it would be “heartbreaking” if failed to defend their Premier League title in 2020-21 and their fan base missed out on the chance to savour the celebrations.

A 30-year wait for English top-flight glory was brought to a close on Merseyside last season. Jurgen Klopp’s side re-wrote the history books in a dominant display, with more silverware added to the Anfield cabinet in record-breaking style.

There were, however, no fans in attendance to witness the occasion when Jordan Henderson got his hands on the trophy. Supporters are yet to return to venues across Britain, with coronavirus restrictions still in place.

The hope is that a green light will be given at some stage this term, with Westerveld eager to see Liverpool repeat their heroics from 2019-20 and avoid any regrets.

The former Reds goalkeeper, who won five trophies during his time at Anfield, told the Blood Red Podcast: “The best thing about Liverpool is that it is difficult to make history. You can win a league or you can win the - but we won six, and 19 leagues.”

The Dutchman added: “We made history, winning five trophies in one calendar year and that makes me so proud, but it is so difficult now that finally you win the title and you are not able to celebrate it with the fans and show the fans the trophy.

“Maybe it is too much to say ‘heartbreaking’ but it is not the same. Klopp says that in the season when it is possible we will [have a parade], and hopefully the players have the same feeling.

“Sharing that moment with the fans is just the most important and I was so heartbroken when you see the cup at Anfield and you can’t share it with a full stadium.

“Look at the images from Madrid with the fans - those are the moments you never win in your life. I had a video recorder with me on the bus [in 2001] and I still watch the video sometimes. You cannot explain the feeling you have as players.

“You can see on the faces on all the people - that is why we play football. You can talk about the money, but to make the fans happy after so long was what made the people cry.

“There was so much happiness - it was the best feeling of my life. Some of the players had the luck of winning the Champions League and it was an even bigger parade but that was the best moment of my football life.

“Hopefully they win the league this year with fans and they can make up for that because as a football player, especially for me, I play for legacy and for the people and for myself and the feeling of winning. When you look back at your career, you look back at the legacy and the trophy that you left behind and making history.”