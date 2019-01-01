Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Fulham

The Reds will be looking to go top of the Premier League as they visit the struggling Cottagers on Sunday

After securing progress in Munich in midweek, 's focus returns to Premier League matters this weekend.

Relegation-threatened are the hosts as Jurgen Klopp's side seek to take advantage of 's commitments by going back to the top of the table.

The Reds were 2-0 winners when the sides met at Anfield back in November, and will be big favourites for this one, against a side that looks destined for the Championship next season.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Jordan Henderson is a big doubt having been forced off early against with a twisted ankle.

Naby Keita missed that trip to due to a muscle problem, and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

Joe Gomez is still sidelined, though he should be back after the international break.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster remain absent, though both have made significant steps forward in recent weeks.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Henderson's expected absence should mean Fabinho comes into midfield, while Adam Lallana will be hoping to feature having impressed in the win over last weekend.

The main question will be whether Klopp opts for some gentle rotation, with the likes of Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi, or even the rarely-seen Xherdan Shaqiri coming into contention.

Given the stakes, though, plus the fact there is an international break to come, the likelihood is that Liverpool will be at close to full strength.

Fulham Team News

Stand-in Fulham boss Scott Parker will be without goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and defender Alfie Mawson, both of whom have knee injuries.

Checks will be made on Andre Schurrle, who has been laid low by illness of late.

Ryan Babel, who spent four years at Liverpool between 2007 and 2011, could line up against his former club.

Article continues below

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 2.15pm UK time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10.15am ET.

Best Opta Match Facts