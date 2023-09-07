Another bid expected: Liverpool braced for renewed interest from Saudi Arabia in Mo Salah after snubbing £215m bid

Liverpool are reportedly expecting Saudi Arabia to come again for Mohamed Salah after a £215m bid from Al-Ittihad was snubbed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds made headlines by rejecting a staggering £215 million ($268m) bid for their star player from Saudi side Al-Ittihad as they remained unwavering in their stance that Salah was not available for sale. As the transfer deadline in Saudi Arabia loomed until 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, there was anticipation that Al-Ittihad might return with a bigger offer but they opted not to aggressively pursue Salah further, understanding Liverpool's steadfast refusal and the impracticality of finding a replacement in the limited time available.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sky Sports, the Saudi Pro League still harbours ambitions of securing Salah's signature and are expected to make another attempt to sign him next summer when Salah enters the final 12 months of his contract. However, for the time being, the Egyptian will continue to ply his trade at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp remaining adamant that the forward remains "super committed" to the Merseyside club.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Salah has made an impressive start to the season with two goals and two assists in four Premier League games and will be back in action for the Reds against Wolves on September 16.