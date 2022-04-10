Man City play Liverpool to draw in instant classic as Premier League title race stays tight
Andrew Steel
Getty Images
Manchester City preserved their status as Premier League title frontrunners despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool in an enthralling encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The Citizens seized the lead twice, through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane netting the response for the Reds.
Raheem Sterling looked to have put the hosts back on top after the hour mark, only for his finish to be ruled out through VAR, but with the shares spoiled, it is Pep Guardiola's side who keep their noses in front of Jurgen Klopp's team at the summit.
