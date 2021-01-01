Liverpool

Liverpool quit Super League following backlash from players and supporters

Neil Jones
Liverpool Correspondent
The Reds' own squad posted messages online saying they opposed the new competition, and the club has now officially pulled out

Liverpool have confirmed that they have withdrawn from the Super League.

A statement on the club website read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

"In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

More follows.

