Offer incoming! Liverpool's Fabinho could join N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad as Saudi champions prepare £40m bid

Al-Ittihad are reportedly preparing a £40m bid for Liverpool's Fabinho, which would see the Brazilian join N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema at the club.

Al Ittihad set sights on Fabinho

Ready to make a concrete offer of £40 million

Romeo Lavia being considered as a replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Al Ittihad are ready to approach Liverpool with a substantial bid of £40m to secure the services of the Brazilian midfielder. The outcome of the transfer is anticipated to be determined swiftly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Liverpool's primary concern with the potential transfer is the challenge of letting their starting No. 6 leave without securing a suitable replacement. Although they are considering Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as a potential replacement they are well aware of Chelsea's interest in him if a deal for Moises Caicedo falls through.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fabinho is currently under contract with Liverpool until 2026, with three years remaining on his deal and was a key player in Jurgen Klopp's system making 49 appearances in the 2022-23 season. Moreover, captain Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he could reunite with former team-mate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, which would further deplete Liverpool's midfield resources.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ittihad have been making the right moves in the transfer market as they have already signed N'Golo Kante and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The Jeddah-based club has shown ambition in assembling a formidable squad, including the recent addition of Jota from Celtic. Fabinho's move would add further strength in depth as they hope to defend their Saudi League title in the 2023-24 season.