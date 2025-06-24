Liverpool cult hero Nat Phillips completes transfer to Championship side West Brom for undisclosed fee after nine years at Anfield

Liverpool cult hero Nat Phillips has brought his association with the Reds to a close by completing a permanent transfer to West Brom.

WHAT HAPPENED?

No-nonsense centre-half Phillips joined Liverpool’s academy system in 2016 and made his senior debut in January 2020. Fierce competition for places forced Phillips to seek regular game time away from Merseyside on a regular basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He managed just 19 Premier League appearances for the Reds, with 17 of those coming in the 2020-21 campaign. While often being on the fringes of the fold, his commitment to the cause earned him a special place in the heart of Liverpool supporters.

DID YOU KNOW?

After taking in loan spells at Bournemouth, Celtic, Cardiff and Derby, Phillips - who is dating Molly-Moorish Gallagher, the daughter of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher - has now joined West Brom for an undisclosed fee, with a three-year contract being signed with the Championship club.

WHAT PHILLIPS SAID

Phillips told the Baggies’ official website: “I think everyone at the club and involved would like to see it competing for promotion and pushing for Premier League football - and that's the same as me. I've had a number of loans over the past few years and it'll be really nice for me and my family to go somewhere and know we're staying there to develop a relationship with the club and the fans.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST BROM?

West Brom believe Phillips, at 28 years of age, is “entering his peak years as a centre-back” and intend to put the experience he picked up at Anfield to good use in their bid to bring a five-year spell outside of the top-flight to a close.