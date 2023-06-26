Liverpool join Arsenal and Chelsea in race to land Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool are the latest to come in for Lavia, reports The Daily Mail. The Belgian international joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer and impressed despite failing to help them stave off relegation to the Championship. Arsenal were the first to enquire about the 19-year-old earlier this month but Chelsea and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Lavia, who could cost £50 million ($64m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster's contract at St Mary's expires in 2027, so Southampton will try to get a hefty fee out of a player who was signed for £14m just under a year ago. Moreover, if a host of clubs bid for him, the Saints may be able to charge a large sum for one of their prized assets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have reportedly been working on a deal for Lavia for the last two weeks, but no official bid has been submitted. The Belgian made 34 appearances across all competitions last season.

WHAT NEXT? Lavia is likely to be one of the big transfer sagas this summer. He is expected to leave Southampton in the coming months.