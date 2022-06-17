Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach €41m Mane agreement

Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions reached €41 million (£35m/$43m agreement with Liverpool.

Liverpool will receive a €32m (£27m/$34m) fixed fee for the Senegal international, with a further €6m (£5m/$6m) available based on appearances and €3m depending on individual and team achievements.

The transfer fee means that Liverpool have sold the winger for more than the £33.5m they paid to sign him from Southampton in 2016.

