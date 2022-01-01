World Cup 2022 draw LIVE: England, USMNT, Mexico & more learn group stage opponents for Qatar 2022

A total of 32 teams will compete at World Cup 2022 in Qatar and they will be divided into eight groups of four.

For the purposes of the draw, the qualified teams have been sorted into four seeding pots, arranged according to their latest FIFA ranking.

You can see the seeding pots below.

Pot 1

Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2

Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USMNT, Croatia

Pot 3

Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4

Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Peru/Australia/UAE, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine