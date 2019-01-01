Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Neymar-Benzema swap

The Blancos are looking to capitalise on the Frenchman's recent good form

Real Madrid are eying a swap deal that would see them land Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Karim Benzema and €120 million (£105m/$137m), claims Don Balon.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has been dreaming of a move for the Brazilian for some time, with reports suggesting he is unsettled in France.

And Perez is hoping he can take advantage of Benzema's strong season to complete a swap with the Madrid striker at his highest value.