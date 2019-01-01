Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to offer Dybala plus €50m for Salah

Juan Carlos Osorio has quit his role as Paraguay coach afture less than six months in charge.

Paraguay played just one match under Osorio's leadership - a 1-1 draw with South Africa in November.

"For family reasons, unfortunately I can't continue in the role," Osorio said. "I'd like to thank [the federation] for their support. It was an honor for me to direct, manage, lead and train the national team."

