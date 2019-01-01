Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target James and Longstaff

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Liverpool's transfer plans this summer

2019-05-22T16:42:36Z

How can Liverpool improve on what has been a very successful 2018-19 campaign?

The Reds fell just short of the Premier League title, while they have reached the Champions League final where they will be favourites against Tottenham

What are Liverpool's plans for the summer transfer window? Goal's Neil Jones explores right here.

Pulisic consulted Aubameyang before Chelsea move

2019-05-22T16:15:58Z

Christian Pulisic has revealed he consulted Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before deciding to join Chelsea.

The pair were team-mates at Borussia Dortmund before ​Aubameyang made the jump to the Premier League with the Gunners in January 2018. 

Before agreeing to join Chelsea, Pulisic quizzed his former team-mate about the Premier League and life in London.

Read the full story on Goal

Crystal Palace slap £70m price tag on Wan-Bissaka

2019-05-22T15:50:35Z

Several big clubs are chasing the highly rated right-back

Crystal Palace have placed a £70 million ($89m) price tag on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, reports Independent

Several big clubs around Europe have been chasing the 21-year-old after a breakout season with Palace.

But Palace feel no obligation to sell and their huge asking price may put off several clubs, though Man Utd are understood to still be interested. 

Burnley to bid £15m for Dawson

2019-05-22T15:23:52Z

Burnley will bid £15 million ($19m) for West Brom centre-back Craig Dawson, according to The Sun.

After failing to reach the Premier League this season, the Baggies are set to offload some of their top players as they prepare to continue in the Championship.

And Dawson, 29, could be one of the first names to go, with Burnley boss Sean Dyche having chased the defender for several years.

Terry in talks for Boro job

2019-05-22T14:59:51Z

John Terry is in talks to become Middlesbrough manager, says TalkSport.

The former Chelsea captain and current Aston Villa assistant is in talks to succeed Tony Pulis and has already begun discussions with Boro bosses.

Jonathan Woodgate, Chris Hughton and Gabriel Batistuta have also been considered for the Middlesbrough job.

Caballero signs new contract with Chelsea

2019-05-22T14:30:58Z

Willy Caballero has signed a one-year contract to remain at Chelsea.

The goalkeeper has primarily served as backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga, but earned two Premier League starts this season.

Read the full story on Goal!

Liverpool closing in on deal for goalkeeper

2019-05-22T14:02:21Z

Liverpool have locked up the signing of Polish goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski, reports the Liverpool Echo.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper will join the Reds from Legia Warsaw with Liverpool beating out Manchester United and Juventus for his signature.

Ojrzynski will begin the season with the club's Under-18s squad.

Rakitic dismisses reports of Barca exit

2019-05-22T13:45:21Z

Ivan Rakitic insists that he is happy at Barcelona amid reports that he could join Inter.

The midfielder says he has no plans on leaving the Spanish side any time soon, despite frequent links to moves abroad.

Read what Rakitic had to say on Goal!

Caparros leaves role as Sevilla coach

2019-05-22T13:30:00Z

Joaquin Caparros will not longer serve as first-team boss, the club announced.

The coach, who has managed the club three separate times, will remain in a front-office role alongside Monchi.

The club expects to announced a new manager in the coming days.

Trapp being offered throughout Europe

2019-05-22T13:15:38Z

Kevin Trapp is being shopped throughout Europe, according to Bild.

The German goalkeeper spent this past season on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt, and made 43 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

Trapp, who has a new agent, is unlikely to return to PSG, having been with the club since 2015.

Sarri: I'd be happy to stay at Chelsea

2019-05-22T13:00:50Z

Maurizio Sarri says he would be "very happy" to stay with Chelsea amid rumours linking him to Juventus.

The manager is set to lead Chelsea into the Europa League final against Arsenal next week, and the Italian says that is his sole focus, not reports of a Stamford Bridge exit.

Read what Sarri had to say on Goal!

Barca deny Gomez offer

2019-05-22T12:45:31Z

Barcelona have denied reports they made a €25million (£22m/$28m) for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barca have been linked with a host of strikers as they seek a back-up to Luis Suarez ahead of next season.

Even if Barca had made the bid it would have been rejected as Celta will only consider offers in the region of €50million (£44m/$56m) for the 22-year-old.

 

Filipe Luis wants Atletico Madrid stay

2019-05-22T12:30:16Z

Filipe Luis is keen to remain at Atletico Madrid despite interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and WolvesGoal understands.

The 33-year-old will be a free agent when his contract expires in the summer and has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe.

Read the full story on Goal!

Man Utd keen on Rakitic deal

2019-05-22T12:15:08Z

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, according to the Daily Record.

Barca are believed to be open to selling the midfielder in order to raise transfer funds.

However the Red Devils would have to pay around  €55million (£49m/$61m) to land the Croatia international.

Milan agree Campos deal

2019-05-22T11:45:58Z

Milan have agreed a deal with Lille to appoint Luis Campos as the club's new sporting director, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Campos is due to take up the role at the end of the season and will replace Leonardo at San Siro.

Roma and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Real Madrid scout in recent months.

Origi & Llorente on Barcelona's striker shortlist

2019-05-22T11:30:33Z

Liverpool's Divock Origi and Tottenham's Fernando Llorente are on Barcelona's striking shortlist this summer, report Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are keen to sign a powerful centre-forward who can act as back-up to Luis Suarez.

Any deal would be in addition to a move for Antoine Griezmann, who has been tipped to move to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid.

Cillessen agrees Benfica move

2019-05-22T11:00:05Z

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has agreed a deal to join Portuguese champions Benfica, but negotiations over price are holding up the transfer.

Goal understands that the Blaugrana are demanding €25 million (£22m/$28m) for the Netherlands international despite him having barely appeared for the first team over the past two seasons.

Read the full story on Goal!

Newcastle to rival Barcelona for Mata

2019-05-22T10:45:27Z

Rafael Benitez is interested in signing Juan Mata if he decides to stay on as Newcastle manager, report The Sun.

Mata is out of contract at Manchester United this summer so will be available on a free transfer.

Benitez is ready to rival Barcelona for the Spaniard's signature, though his own future is still uncertain as talks continue over a new deal at St James' Park.

Varane says Pogba move a 'possibility'

2019-05-22T10:30:16Z

Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid is possible because great players are always welcome at the club, says Raphael Varane.

Both players have been linked with big-money moves as Zinedine Zidane looks to rebuild his squad following a disappointing 2018-19 season.

Read the full story on Goal!

Spurs eye Ceballos as Eriksen replacement

2019-05-22T09:57:13Z

Tottenham have shown an interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to AS.

Spurs are preparing themselves for the departure of Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract in 2020 and as such is expected to leave north London this summer.

And Ceballos is seen as a potential replacement, with the Spain international keen to move on from Santiago Bernabeu following the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Gundogan dismisses Sane to Bayern rumours

2019-05-22T09:40:27Z

Leroy Sane will not be leaving Manchester City this summer, according to team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

Sane has been linked with a summer switch to Bayern Munich, but Gundogan believes Pep Guardiola will not allow him to depart the Etihad Stadium.

Check out the full story right here!

Juve open talks with Zaniolo agents

2019-05-22T09:10:07Z

Juventus have held talks with the agents of Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Tuttosport.

The teenager has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Giallorossi, earning rave reviews for his performances in Serie A and the Champions League.

And Juve are keen to bring him in Turin despite increased interest from Tottenham.

Jovic the perfect Ronaldo replacement

2019-05-22T08:35:45Z

After starring for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, Luka Jovic is one of the hottest properties when it comes to this summer's transfer market.

Real Madrid have emerged as the favourites to sign the Serbia international, but would he be good enough for the Blancos?

Goal's Ronan Murphy believes he is, and could be the man to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo in front of goal...

Man Utd target James and Longstaff

2019-05-22T08:00:22Z

Manchester United have opened talks with Swansea over a deal for Daniel James and are ready to make a move for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff, report The Telegraph.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting younger players this summer as he revamps his Red Devils squad.

The club are believed to have offered around £15million ($19m) for James with a bid for Longstaff due to be lodged in the next 48 hours.

Inter line-up striker moves

2019-05-22T07:45:53Z

Inter will complete the signing of Edin Dzeko from Roma even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, report La Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Nerazzurri also want to sign Romelu Lukaku but the Man Utd forward is unlikely to move if they fail to finish in the top four.

Should they miss out on Lukaku then Tottenham's Fernando Llorente is seen as an alternative.

Sociedad to sign Remiro

2019-05-22T07:30:29Z

Real Sociedad will sign goalkeeper Alex Remiro on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao, report Mundo Deportivo.

The 24-year-old has already said goodbye to his Bilbao teammates ahead of the move.

Remiro's contract expires at the end of next month but it remains to be seen whether Sociedad will confirm the deal before then.

Man Utd make Pedro approach

2019-05-22T07:12:28Z

Manchester United have contacted Fluminense over a possible deal for striker Pedro, according to Globo Esporte.

The 21-year-old was close to joining Real Madrid last year but a knee injury scuppered the deal.

The striker has now fully recovered, prompting interest from a number of clubs including Bordeaux, Monterrey, Inter and Atalanta.

De Gea rejects Man Utd deal

2019-05-22T06:30:42Z

David De Gea has rejected Manchester United's final offer of a new contract, report The Sun.

De Gea is sticking to his wage demands of £350,000 a week in order to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be preparing an offer for De Gea, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal.

Juve make Sarri approach

2019-05-22T06:15:48Z

Juventus have made contact with Maurizio Sarri as they consider replacements for Massimiliano Allegri, according to the Daily Mail.

Allegri confirmed earlier this month that he will leave the club at the end of the season after five years in charge.

Sarri is believed to be open to the possibility of returning to Italy, with Roma also linked with an approach for his services.

West Ham confident of Arnautovic stay

2019-05-22T04:48:27Z

West Ham are confident that Marko Arnautovic will stay with the club this summer. 

The Daily Mail reports that the club are sure they will keep their star man, while also attempting to bring in Salomon Rondon​ as competition as the club's lead striker. 

Bayern want Kruse as Lewandowski backup

2019-05-22T04:24:48Z

Bayern Munich are looking to bring in Max Kruse as a security blanket for star forward Robert Lewandowski. 

German site Sport1 claims that the Bavarians have been looking at the Werder Bremen forward and are looking to sign him on a free this summer. 

Watford have Oudin bid rejected

2019-05-22T03:14:52Z

Watford have had their £7 million ($9m) bid for Remi Oudin has been rejected, according to The Sun.  

The Reims attacker has attracted interest from Newcastle as well, and the French club are hoping for a bidding war to up the price on their star man. 

Minnesota United sends Ibarra to Pachuca

2019-05-22T01:24:25Z

Minnesota United has announced a loan move for Romario Ibarra. 

The midfielder will join the Liga MX side for 13 months, with Tuzos holding an option to purchase at the end of the loan. 

Cech denies Chelsea role

2019-05-22T00:37:35Z

Petr Cech has denied reports that he is set for a new role with Chelsea, insisting that he is still solely focused on the Europa League final against his former club.

But reports have stated that goalkeeper is in line for a front office role with Chelsea as he prepares to end his playing career following next week's Europa League final between the Gunners and the Blues. 

That decision, though, has not been finalized according to Cech, who says he has not thought of any possibilities that don't involve that Europa League finale. 

"Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make decision about my future after the last game," Cech said in a tweet. 

Read the full story here!

Juventus reach agreement with Milinkovic-Savic

2019-05-21T23:40:49Z

Juventus have agreed personal terms with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. 

The 24-year-old did not hit the same heights in 2018-19 as he did in the previous season, having scored just five league goals a year after netting 12.

But the Serbian is still in demand, and Juve must now reach an agreement with Lazio on a fee for a player who has been valued at well over €100 million in the past. 

Man Utd and Man City to battle for €120m Isco

2019-05-21T22:55:39Z

The Spain international could leave Real Madrid this summer

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to do battle over Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Sport

After a subpar season Madrid are open to cashing in on Isco, who could net the club as much as €120 million (£105m/$134m) as they look to rebuild following a disappointing 2018-19.

PSG are also interested in the 27-year-old, who managed just three goals and two assists in La Liga during the recently completed season.

Tottenham intermediary meets with Juventus over Pochettino

2019-05-21T22:22:41Z

The Spurs boss appears to be a target for Juve, who are looking to replace Max Allegri

An intermediary for Tottenham met with Juventus over Mauricio Pochettino's availability, reports Calciomercato

Franck Trimboli, an English agent who is close to Tottenham president Daniel Levy, met with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici in a Milan hotel on Tuesday.

Juve may have been registering their formal interest in Pochettino, with the Serie A club looking to replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri.

PSG, Bayern & Arsenal tracking Hermoso

2019-05-21T22:13:53Z

PSG, Bayern and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso, according to Sport

Hermoso, 23, has been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga, and the Real Madrid youth product has been tipped to move on from Espanyol.

Madrid have a buy-back clause of €7 million (£6m/$8m) for Hermoso, and the Blancos could then turn around and sell the Spain international for three times that amount. 

Chelsea won't comment on possible £9m payout for Conte

2019-05-21T22:07:45Z

Chelsea have refused to comment on reports that former manager Antonio Conte has been paid the full £9 million ($11m) compensation claim that he has been fighting for. 

Conte has been seeking his 2018-19 salary in full since being sacked by the Blues last summer, with the Italian having yet to secure a new job. 

Read the full story on Goal

Wolves and West Ham to battle over Camarasa

2019-05-21T22:04:41Z

Wolves and West Ham are both looking to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, according to the Daily Mail. 

Camarasa has returned to Betis after impressing on loan with Cardiff City in 2018-19, though he could not prevent the Bluebirds from being relegated. 

Betis will now decide whether to sign Camarasa to a long-term deal or sell him to a Premier League side, with Everton and Brighton also interested.