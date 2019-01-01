Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to battle PSG for Sancho

The English teenager could be sold for well over £100m

are set to battle PSG for star Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.

The 18-year-old has had a breakout season with the leaders, and his value is thought to now be well north of £100 million ($132m).

Dortmund do not want to sell Sancho, whose contract runs through 2022, but they could be tested by several massive bids this summer.