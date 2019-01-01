The striker has become one of the club's most vital performers under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

have made a breakthrough in talks over a new six-year contract for Marcus Rashford, according to the Mirror.

The 21-year-old's current deal expires at the end of next season, and United are desperate to hold on to one of their most valuable players.

United are confident they will be able to announce a new deal through 2024-25 for Rashford in the coming weeks.