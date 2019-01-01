Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal readying formal bid for Fraser

Man Utd made Brandt enquiry
Manchester United made an enquiry into signing new Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt, but learned a deal had already been completed.
The Manchester Evening News reports the Red Devils contacted Brandt's old club, Bayer Leverkusen, last week only to learn he was moving to Dortmund.
Brandt would have fit the profile of young, but established players United are searching for to boost their attack.
Camacho unwilling to sign new Liverpool contract
Liverpool will look to sell Rafa Camacho this summer after the teenager rejected a new contract offer, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Camacho has one year left on his contract after joining the club in 2016 following his release from Manchester City's academy.
The Reds want £10 million ($13m) from Camacho, but are prepared to retain him for a year a risk losing him for nothing if that fee is not offered.
Where will Eden Hazard be in 2019-20?
'Liverpool would be crazy to let Milner leave'
There is “no chance” that Liverpool will allow James Milner to leave as a free agent, says Steve Nicol, with it “crazy” to think that no contract extension will be agreed.
As things stand, the 33-year-old is approaching the end of his current terms.
Here is what a former Reds star has had to say on his future.
Fletcher lined up for Man Utd return
Darren Fletcher is considering forming part of the restructure being pieced together at Manchester United.
The Manchester Evening News reports that the Scot, who spent much of his playing career at Old Trafford, has held talks regarding an advisory post.
Fulham want £30m for Mitrovic
Fulham will demand £30 million from any side wanting to take Aleksandar Mitrovic off their hands, claims the Evening Standard.
The Cottagers are bracing themselves for bids and are already looking at the likes of Dwight Gayle as a potential replacement.
Chabot signs for Sampdoria
📄 #Chabot è blucerchiato: arriva dal @fcgroningen a titolo definitivo ➡ https://t.co/mg1azK4G8C pic.twitter.com/vNMrrVXnTY— U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) May 23, 2019
Man City set Delph asking price
Manchester City will demand £15 million from any sale of Fabian Delph, according to The Sun.
The Premier League champions are prepared to part with the versatile 29-year-old England international, with a return to his roots at Leeds being mooted.
Arsenal readying formal bid for Fraser
Arsenal are preparing to make a formal bid for Ryan Fraser, claims The Independent, with Manchester United having ended their interest.
The highly-rated midfielder has been linked with a number of sides over recent weeks as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.
Man Utd tipped to sign striker
Manchester United are being backed to bring in another striker this summer, with Andy Cole talking up a move for a proven frontman amid talk of interest in the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Paulo Dybala.
The former Red Devils frontman has told talkSPORT: "It wouldn’t surprise me if they bought another centre-forward."
Man City's lucky charm eyes new deal
Oleksandr Zinchenko is eyeing a new contract at Manchester City after proving to be a lucky charm for the club during an historic treble-winning run in 2018-19.
He has told Sport360: "It’s a massive pleasure to be a part of this club so hopefully we will see what happens [with the contract]. I hope we can get better and I want to be part of this."
Barcelona won't raise De Ligt bid
Barcelona are piecing together a plan to lure Matthijs de Ligt to Camp Nou from Ajax that avoids the need to deal with his agent Mino Raiola or increasing their current €75 million (£66m/$84) bid, Goal understands.
The Dutch defender's representative has been banned from transfer dealings for three months, while several leading sides from across Europe have joined the clamour for his signature.
Solskjaer plots Man Utd overhaul
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Juan Mata, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian and Romelu Lukaku to leave Manchester United this summer, according to the Mirror.
Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have already confirmed their exits from Old Trafford and Solskjaer wants more of his unwanted players to join them in order to make room for new signings.
Benteke keen on Palace stay despite £15m China interest
Christian Benteke wants to stay at Crystal Palace despite £15 million ($19m) interest from Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan, Goal understands.
The 28-year-old prefers to try and prove himself in the Premier League and persuade Eagles boss Roy Hodgson of his qualities.
Andre Silva could leave Milan in swap deal
Andre Silva does not want to stay at AC Milan as Krzysztof Piatek's understudy, and agent Jorge Mendes wants to negotiate a swap deal for the forward, claims Calciomercato.
Silva is set to end his loan spell with Sevilla but will look for a new club, and Mendes believes a swap deal could be more fruitful than the €20-25 million asking price Milan would require.
Mendes has reportedly approached a number of La Liga and Premier League clubs to try and secure a move.
Wan-Bissaka will cost Man Utd £50m
Crystal Palace will demand £50m if Manchester United come calling for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, claims the Evening Standard.
The right-back has impressed with his dynamic performances for Palace this season which have reportedly led to interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
But the Eagles are ready to replicate the firm stance they took on Wilfried Zaha in 2013 and demand a high figure for the 21-year-old.
Barcelona wrap up deal for 18-year-old Dutch star
🤝 DONE DEAL!— FC Groningen (@fcgroningen) May 23, 2019
Ludovit Reis vertrekt naar FC Barcelona 😍
➡️ https://t.co/l6FFmGULKa
#trotsvanhetnoorden pic.twitter.com/4CpjsSpMnt
Bayern move unlikely for Werner, says Leipzig boss
Timo Werner is unlikely to move to Bayern Munich this summer, according to RB Leipzig manager Ralf Ragnik.
Despite Werner's contract being up in 2020 and fierce speculation linking him with a move to the German champions, Bayern are yet to make a formal approach for the 23-year-old's services.
Ragnik thinks that means the Bavarian's are unlikely to sign him.
Man City close in on Cancelo
‘Spurs switch will see Bale get his desire back’
Gareth Bale can rekindle his passion for football and get his “desire” back were he to end his Real Madrid nightmare and return to Tottenham, claims former Spurs striker Mido.
He has told talkSPORT: “He needs to feel loved and people love him at Tottenham. If he goes back he will be one of the best players in the Premier League again.”
Higuain wants Juve return alongside Sarri & Ronaldo
Gonzalo Higuain would welcome a return to Juventus alongside Maurizio Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Tuttosport.
The Argentine striker is approaching the end of a loan spell at Chelsea and despite previously stating a desire to remain in west London, would now be prepared to head back to Italy as Massimiliano Allegri prepares to depart Turin.
Modric to pen Real Madrid extension
Luka Modric is poised to extend his Real Madrid contract through to 2021, claims Marca.
Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez have already agreed fresh terms at the Santiago Bernabeu and the current holder of the Ballon d'Or is set to be the next to put pen to paper.
Guardiola agrees to become Juventus boss
Man City coach to leave for Italy
Pep Guardiola has agreed to become the new manager of Juventus, according to AGI.
The Catalan, who just completed a domestic treble in England with Manchester City, is said to have a four-year deal in place with the Bianconeri and will see a switch to Italy confirmed on June 14.
Anderson on Liverpool's radar
West Ham star Felipe Anderson is among the creative influences being considered by Liverpool, claims the Daily Mail.
The Reds are expected to move for another playmaker this summer, and it could be that they launch a raid on a Premier League rival.
Moses & Lukaku wanted by Inter
Romelu Lukaku is not the only player Antonio Conte will have his eye on if the former Chelsea boss takes the reins at Inter, claims Sky Sports.
The Italian is also said to be keen on taking Victor Moses to San Siro, having previously worked with the Nigeria international at Stamford Bridge.
Man Utd to make Romero first-choice keeper if De Gea leaves
Manchester United will promote back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero to first choice if David de Gea leaves the club, claims the Mail.
De Gea's contract talks have stalled with the Spain international demanding wages of £350,000 per week, leaving him with just one year left on his deal.
And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to put his faith in Argentine Romero if the club decides to cash in on De Gea this summer.
Sarri is first-choice Juve candidate
Maurizzio Sarri has moved into pole position to take over as Juventus boss, says Tuttosport.
The former Napoli head coach is under contract at Chelsea, but the Blues could replace him with Frank Lampard according to reports.
Arsenal advised against Ozil sale
Arsenal should not sell Mesut Ozil despite the German's inconsistent form and high salary, says Gunners legend Ian Wright.
The north London club are keen to reduce their wage bill this summer but Wright thinks selling one of their most creative players would be a bad move.
Conte set to earn €10m at Inter
Terry has talks with Middlesborough
John Terry has held talks to become the manager of Middlesborough, according to Talksport.
The former Chelsea captain is currently assistant head coach at Aston Villa, who play Derby in the Championship play-off final next Monday.
Boro parted ways with Tony Pulis when his contract ended at the end of last season.
Tottenham leading the chase for Malcom
Barcelona's Malcom is drawing interest from a number of top European sides, but Tottenham are in the strongest position to land the winger according to SPORT.
The Spanish side want to recover the €40 million (£35m/$45m) they paid for him last summer, and Spurs have used communication with Barca over Andre Gomes to start talks with the club on signing Malcom as well.
Lewandowski wants Sane at Bayern
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has encouraged his team to target Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.
Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern after a frustrating second half of the season with City, as the Germany international started just nine league matches in 2019.
"That’s a super player with great qualities and great potential," Lewandowski told a roundtable on Wednesday.
"I’ve already seen many times how good he is. That’s a player who can immediately take us higher, who improves the team."
To see what else the Bayern star had to say click here!
Six Premier League clubs in for Wilson
Harry Wilson has six Premier League club chasing him this summer after a strong loan stint with Derby County.
The Mirror reports that Bournemouth, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are all interested in the Liverpool prospect, while Wolves and Leicester have both watched him in recent days.
Conte to move for Lukaku at Inter
Antonio Conte is set to make a move for Romelu Lukaku when he takes over as Inter boss.
The Times says the former Chelsea boss, who tried to move for the striker while he was with Everton, will be looking to lure him away from Manchester United as soon as possible.
Chelsea poll dressing room over Sarri sacking
Chelsea will ask many of their top players for their opinion on Maurizio Sarri as the club consider his future, according to the Daily Mail.
Sarri's future as Chelsea manager is in doubt despite leading his side to a third-place finish and the Europa League final in his first season in charge.
Despite those on-field achievements, Sarri is understood to have irked players with his tactical approach and his treatment of captain Gary Cahill.
Manchester United end Sancho pursuit
The club have been rebuffed in their discussions with Dortmund
Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN FC.
United have been knocked back in their discussions with Dortmund, who are demanding up to £90 million (€102m/$114m) for the teenage star.
Though Sancho is still a long-term target for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved on to other summer targets as his side look to rebuild.
Spurs bid £10m for Clarke
Tottenham have made a £10 million ($13m) bid for Leeds winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.
The 18-year-old has caught the eye in the Championship this season, with several Premier League sides monitoring his progress.
Having failed to achieve promotion to the Premier League for next season, Leeds may be forced to sell in order to balance their books.
Strootman offered to Premier League trio
Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman has been offered to Manchester United, Everton and West Ham on loan, according to Sky Sports.
The Ligue 1 side will look to cut costs after a disappointing campaign that has them in sixth place with just one league game remaining.
Strootman has been a target of United's in the past, but they may look to get younger now that the Dutch international is 29.
Atletico Madrid join race for Trippier
Atletico Madrid have joined the race for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Mirror.
Napoli have been in hot pursuit of the 28-year-old, but now Atletico have joined in as they seek a replacement for the outgoing Juanfran.
Mauricio Pochettino is willing to listen to offers for Trippier, who will have his future resolved after the Champions League final.
Newcastle to hand Longstaff massive new deal
Newcastle will hand Sean Longstaff a new deal to keep him away from Manchester United, the Daily Star reports.
United are reportedly interested in a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who only made his Premier League debut on Boxing Day.
Though Longstaff only signed a four-year contract six months ago, Newcastle are prepared to offer him a huge raise to keep him at the club.