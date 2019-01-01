Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar set for showdown talks with PSG

Neymar set for showdown talks with PSG
The Brazilian could make a sensational return to former club Barcelona
Neymar's future with Paris Saint-Germain could be decided in talks in Paris this week, according to the Daily Mail.
PSG have confirmed that Barcelona are interested in re-signing the Brazilian star, who is understood to desire a move back to Camp Nou.
The Ligue 1 side recently released a statement claiming that Neymar did not return to the club's pre-season training on time, adding further tension to the relationship.
Maguire won't leave Leicester for less than £75m
Leicester City will not sell star centre-back Harry Maguire for less than £75 million ($94m), according to the Telegraph.
Manchester United are interested in the England international, but currently see the defender being worth no more than £60m ($75m).
Though Maguire would like a move to United, he is unlikely to try and force a move through should Leicester's valuation not be met.
Betis, Sevilla & Valencia chasing Fekir
Real Betis, Sevilla and Valencia are all looking to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir, reports L'Equipe.
After nearly moving to Liverpool last summer, Fekir now appears set to depart Lyon after an indifferent season in 2018-19.
Fekir has turned down advances from Chinese sides and the 25-year-old now appears set to continue his career in La Liga.
Flamengo interested in Diego Costa
Flamengo are looking to sign Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa, according to ESPN Brazil.
The Brazilian side have sent representatives to Europe to try and negotiate a deal for the 30-year-old, who could be on his way out of Atletico for a second time.
Flamengo are willing to pay up to €13 million (£12m/$15m) for Costa, but his high salary could be an impediment to a deal.
Rodriguez set for Lazio medical
Malaga winger Jony Rodriguez is set to undergo a medical with Lazio on Monday, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
Lazio had announced Rodriguez's arrival last week, but there was a snag in negotiations between the clubs that looked like it could kill the deal.
But the 28-year-old is now clear to join the Serie A side.