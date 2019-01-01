Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real eye Mbappe as Bale replacement

Mexico trying to land Alvarez
Efrain Alvarez is in line for a Mexico call-up, perhaps as soon as this summer's Gold Cup, according to ESPN .
However, the United States remains an option for the 16-year-old, who made his MLS debut and had an assist for the LA Galaxy in 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire.
Feyenoord to hire Stam
Feyenoord is set to hire Jaap Stam as the club's new manager, according to De Telegraaf.
The PEC Zwolle boss has previously managed Reading following a playing career headlined by stops at Manchester United and Milan.
Feyenoord would pay PEC Zwolle a lump sum to get Stam out of the remaining one year of his contract with the club.
Union sign Metz midfielder on loan
The Philadelphia Union have added Metz midfielder Jamiro Monteiro on a four-month loan, the club announced.
The deal includes an option to extend the loan through the 2019 MLS season as well as an option for the Union to buy the Cape Verde international.
Monteiro has played a large duration of his professional career in the Netherlands but has struggled for playing time with French side Metz this season.
"We have had our eye on Jamiro for some time and we are pleased to complete this deal to bring him to Philadelphia,” said Ernst Tanner, Union Sporting Director.
“He is a relentless box-to-box midfielder who we believe fits well into our tactical parameters for a central midfielder. We look forward to integrating him into the squad as quickly as possible with the young season just underway."
Forget Pochettino and Zidane, Man Utd must hire Solskjaer if he inspires PSG miracle
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not yet been named Manchester United's permanent manager, but he does have an opportunity for another statement win if his side can top Paris Saint-Germain.
Following a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford, Manchester United face a mission that does not seem impossible, according to the manager, and it's one that could all but lock up the job going forward.
Real Madrid to pursue Mbappe if club can move Bale
French youngster wanted as club's next star
Real Madrid will pursue Kylian Mbappe this summer if the club can find a way to offload Gareth Bale, according to Don Balon.
The club has wanted Mbappe for some time, but has been unable to fully pursue the French star due to Bale and his wages and his presence within the team.
But with Bale looking more and more likely to be leaving, Real can chase Mbappe this summer as the club looks to rebuild its squad.
Gullit: Zidane was clever to leave with Ronaldo
Ruud Gullit says Zinedine Zidane was "clever" to leave Real Madrid at the same time as Cristiano Ronaldo.
The defending Champions League winners were knocked out by Ajax on Tuesday, the latest embarrassment in what has been a difficult season.
And Gullit says it was smart for Zidane to follow Ronaldo out the door rather than stick around for what would have been a down year.