Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa rejected Man Utd signing Ighalo

Anderlecht sign New York Red Bulls forward Lawrence
NEWS: New York Red Bulls Transfer Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht
Thank you, Kemar.
📰➡️ https://t.co/NdF9HOZSIG
Philadelphia Union capture Glesnes from Stromsgodset
The newest addition to our 2020 squad arrived today
Velkommen, Jakob!
Nice grab Wague from Barcelona
❗ [LATEST NEWS]
Agreement with OGC Nice for the loan of Wague
🔗 More details: https://t.co/2PSG5XkIAL
LA Galaxy loan Skjelvik to Odense
Jorgen Skjelvik has moved back to his native Denmark with Odense on loan from the LA Galaxy.
“We think this deal will benefit everyone involved,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “We wish Jorgen the best of luck in Denmark.”
He will be with the Danish side until the end of the season.
Aston Villa turned down Ighalo signing opportunity
Villans rejected Man Utd striker
Aston Villa turned down the chance to sign Odion Ighalo on loan, according to the Express.
Instead, Manchester United pushed through a Deadline Day move to take the Nigeria striker on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.