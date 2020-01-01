Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa rejected Man Utd signing Ighalo

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

LA Galaxy loan Skjelvik to Odense

2020-02-01T00:25:23Z

Jorgen Skjelvik has moved back to his native Denmark with Odense on loan from the LA Galaxy.

“We think this deal will benefit everyone involved,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “We wish Jorgen the best of luck in Denmark.”

He will be with the Danish side until the end of the season.

Aston Villa turned down Ighalo signing opportunity

2020-02-01T00:23:30Z

Villans rejected Man Utd striker

Aston Villa turned down the chance to sign Odion Ighalo on loan, according to the Express.

Instead, Manchester United pushed through a Deadline Day move to take the Nigeria striker on loan from Shanghai Shenhua. 