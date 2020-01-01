Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona & Man City face €90m Skriniar asking price

Barcelona & Man City face €90m Skriniar asking price
English side saw €65m offer rejected
Barcelona and Manchester City will have to pay dearly if they want to sign Milan Skriniar, claims CalcioMercato.
The Inter defender was subject of a €65 million (£55m/$59m) plus bonuses offer that was turned down by the club.
In order to pry him away from San Siro, only a bid upwards of €90m (£75m/$97m) would tempt the Nerazzurri into a sale.
Odegaard lined up as Madrid's heir to Modric
Norwegian due back at the Santiago Bernabeu in June
Real Madrid plan to groom Martin Odegaard as the successor to Luka Modric should the Croatia star choose to leave, according to Marca.
Modric is under contract until June 2021 but is likely to find no shortage of interested buyers if he decides to move on after eight seasons at the Bernabeu.
Odegaard, meanwhile, has shined on loan with Real Sociedad, from where he will return this summer, and is seen as the perfect heir to Modric by those in charge at the Spanish giants.
Southampton set sights on Lallana return
Leicester also linked with free transfer
Southampton will try to bring back Adam Lallana to his boyhood club, claims the Express.
Lallana came to prominence on the south coast before leaving for Liverpool in 2014.
The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Saints are weighing up an approach, although Leicester City have also been linked with a move.
Middlesbrough pocket £2m from Braithwaite's Barca switch
Middlesbrough were left celebrating an unexpected transfer windfall following the arrival of Martin Braithwaite at Barcelona, reports the Sun.
Braithwaite swapped Leganes for Camp Nou on Thursday after Barca exploited a loophole which allowed them to sign a replacement for the injured Ousmane Dembele.
While Leganes have been left fuming by the sale, Boro are celebrating as they stand to pocket £2 million from the sale of their former striker.
Rashford a doubt for Euro 2020
The FA will request to look at Marcus Rashford's medical reports as doubts grow over his participation in Euro 2020, reports the Mirror.
Rashford has been out of action since January after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back.
And with no date yet set for his return, he is running out of time to prove his fitness and form to England prior to the international tournament.