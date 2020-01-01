Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to make £40m move for West Ham star Diop

Matildas star Foord close to Arsenal move
Australian attacker Caitlin Foord is close to joining reigning Super League champions Arsenal, according to the Herald Sun.
The Gunners women's side are coached by Aussie Joe Montemurro and currently lead the lead the league by three points.
Foord is contracted to Sydney FC and is expected to play her final game for the club on January 16 before making the move to England.
She'll follow in the footsteps of fellow Matilda Sam Kerr, who recently made her debut for Chelsea.
Villa optimistic over Reina move
Aston Villa are optimistic they will be able to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina, reports the Daily Mail.
Villa are in need of a new goalkeeper after No.1 Tom Heaton suffered a season-ending injury recently.
Reina, 37, has served as a backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma since joining Milan in 2018.
Chelsea to make £40m move for West Ham star Diop
Tottenham are also eyeing a move for the 22-year-old
Chelsea have made West Ham defender Issa Diop their top transfer target as they prepare a £40 million ($52m) bid, claims the Express.
The Blues are looking to strengthen their defence and view the 22-year-old Frenchman as a perfect signing for the winter window.
Frank Lampard's side face competition from Tottenham for Diop, while new Hammers boss David Moyes is thought to be unwilling to sell.
Crystal Palace in talks over Tosun loan
Crystal Palace are in talks over a loan deal for Everton striker Cenk Tosun, according to Sky Sports News.
The Turkey striker has made just five Premier League appearances this term, scoring one goal, and is looking for more playing time ahead of Euro 2020.
Palace manager Roy Hodgson is looking for more firepower, as his side are the second-lowest scorers in the league with 19 goals from 21 games.
Young to join Inter in the summer
The 34-year-old will leave Old Trafford after nine seasons
Manchester United full-back Ashley Young will join Inter in the summer, according to the BBC.
Young's contract will expire at the end of the season and he is set to sign for Inter on a free transfer, though United could still sell him in January.
The 34-year-old is in his ninth season with the Red Devils, having played 261 times for the club.
Valverde: I'll learn a lot from Pogba if he comes to Madrid
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has said he would learn a lot from Paul Pogba if the Manchester United man joins his side.
Pogba has been linked with a move to Madrid, but Valverde's strong play this season has lessoned his side's need for midfield reinforcements.
Watford eye move for Bryan
Watford are interested in a January move for Fulham left-back Joe Bryan, according to the Daily Mail.
The 26-year-old has been an ever-present this season for the Cottagers, who are fifth in the Championship as they look to make an instant return to the top flight.
Bryan is believed to be valued at £10 million ($13m).