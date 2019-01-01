Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Xavi eyes Sterling signing at Barca

Christian Eriksen will not be forced out of in January and is ready to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to the Mail.

The international made it clear he wanted to leave for a new challenge last summer but no deal materialised, and he is now ready to wind his contract down rather than leave for a cut-price fee during the winter window.

That is believed to have frustrated boss Mauricio Pochettino, who expected the forward to be sold during the close-season.