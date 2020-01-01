Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona offered Griezmann for Joao Felix

Leicester lining up Chilwell replacements
Leicester City have identified Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico and Atalanta’s Robin Gosens as possible replacement for Ben Chilwell, reports Sky Sports.
Both players are expected to cost around £40 million (€44m/$52m) however, a fee the Foxes aren't willing to pay.
AC Milan circling for Tonali
AC Milan are increasing their efforts to sign Brescia prodigy Sandro Tonali, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Inter are also interested in the Italian midfielder but the Rossoneri have now offered a better bid than their Milan rivals.
West Brom targeting Deeney
Edouard to discuss Celtic future
French striker Odsonne Edouard is set to hold talks with Celtic about his future after they were knocked out of the Champions League.
Edouard's agent Lasana Koita told the Daily Record that athough the player is happy in Scotland, he could soon consider his future at the club.
Juventus considering a move for Barcelona outcast Suarez
Luiz Suarez could be playing for Juventus next season with Andrea Pirlo's side considering a move for the Barcelona outcast.
Goal can confirm that Suarez has been offered to the reigning Serie A champions after seemingly being shown the door at Camp Nou.
Juventus are in the market for another striker with new manager Pirlo recently confirming the impending departure of Gonzalo Higuain.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Bartomeu offered Griezmann for Joao Felix
Atletico are keen to re-sign the Frenchman
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu offered to return Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid as part of a proposed swap deal for Joao Felix, reports Marca.
The offer, which came just before Barca's 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, was swiftly rejected by Atletico, who are interested in securing a possible deal for Griezmann but not at the expense of Felix.
Atletico reportedly offered Thomas Lemar and Diego Costa instead of Felix as part of a transfer for Griezmann but Bartomeu wasn't interested.