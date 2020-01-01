Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City's plan for Stevanovic

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Filip Stevanovic/Manchester City composite
Getty/Goal

Liverpool expected to make Alaba move

2020-11-01T23:50:39Z

Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool will look at sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January. 

"Alaba is definitely an option. It is certainly an area that Liverpool will look at. He has a lot of quality and can play in a number of positions," Phillips told Football Insider

"He will definitely be a player that Klopp will look at and Klopp will know him well. He will be in contact with people that know him very well."

Guendouzi content with Hertha move

2020-11-01T23:40:38Z

Arsenal midfielder Mateo Guendouzi is happy with his decision to join Hertha Berlin on loan. 

"I had other options and requests. But I thought about it carefully and made a conscious decision to join Hertha," he told BILD.

"The first few days Berlin and with the team, strengthen my decision."

Man City to loan out Stevanovic

2020-11-01T23:25:44Z

The Serbian prodigy won't be playing for the club anytime soon

Partizan attacker Filip Stevanovic will join Manchester City in January but likely be loaned straight back out, claims the Manchester Evening News

The 18-year-old could in fact return to Partizan straight away with City eager for Stevanovic to gain more experience over the next 18 months before slotting into Pep Guardiola's side. 

Bony ends brief Saudi stint

2020-11-01T23:15:02Z

Former Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has ended his brief spell in the Saudi Professional League with Al-Ittihad.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old announced that he reached a mutual agreement with the King Abdullah Sports City outfit to terminate his contract after 10 months at the club.

Bony joined Al-Ittihad on a one-and-a-half-year contract in January, after he was released by Championship club Swansea City and he returned five goals in 10 Saudi Pro League matches he featured in.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Wilfried Bony, Swansea City
Swansea City/Twitter

Ibrahimovic open to AC Milan extension

2020-11-01T23:05:51Z

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened the door to staying at AC Milan beyond the end of the season. 

"When I arrived 6 months ago, Milan wanted a longer contract but to be honest with myself I asked to sign only for 6 months. Nobody was to be dissatisfied," he told Sky Sport Italia on Sunday. 

"At the end of the season, let’s see how I am, I don’t want to block Milan in a negative situation." 