Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli eye Arsenal's Tierney

USMNT's Lichaj set to leave current club
U.S. men's national team defender Eric Lichaj is set to leave Fatih Karagumruk, reports Futbol Anadolu.
Lichaj joined the Turkish club ahead of this season, but has only four months left on his contract.
The fullback has made a total of 12 appearances for the club this season.
Croatian international signs with Spanish side Cartagena
Croatian defender Toni Datkovic has signed with Cartagena in Spain, the club confirmed.
Datkovic heads to Spain on loan from Greek side Aris, with Cartagena having the rights to purchase the Croatian at the end of the season.
The defender has earned one senior cap for Croatia, having previously played in Spain with Huesca.
Newcastle concede Williams pursuit
Newcastle United have ceded their pursuit of Brandon Williams after Manchester United said they will not let the defender leave this window, per The Northern Echo.
Steve Bruce's side had hoped to bring the Red Devils man to Tyneside to bolster their ranks, with Williams struggling for regular minutes this term.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the left-back's future lies at Old Trafford for now.
Hibernian close in on Irvine
Hibernian are close to landing Australia international Jackson Irvine, claims The Daily Record.
The Socceroo, who previously played for Ross County in Scotland, has been out of a club since leaving Hull City last year.
But the midfielder, who played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, may be on his way back north, to the country he represented as a youth international.
Arnautovic poised for Hammers return
Marko Arnautovic could be allowed to leave on loan by Shanghai SIPG this month, paving the way for a West Ham return, says The Telegraph.
The Chinese Super League outfit are being forced to cut costs, with various players likely to lead an exodus back towards Europe.
Arnautovic could be one such face and would be welcomed back to London Stadium with open arms after Sebastien Haller left.
Spurs deny Valencia's Winks approach
Tottenham have denied Valencia's approach to sign Harry Winks, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spanish side hoped to bring the midfielder in on loan, with boss Javi Gracia said to be an admirer.
However, Spurs have rejected the initial approach, although Valencia are preparing an improved deal.
Betis to hijack Sokratis move?
Real Betis could hijack Genoa's attempted move for Arsenal wantaway Sokratis Papastathopoulos, per Tutto Mercato.
Previous reports suggested that the Gunners man was all but set to head to Serie A.
Now however, he could yet find himself alighting in La Liga as his spell at the Emirates Stadium looks to be winding down.
Napoli keen on Tierney deal
Gunners star in Serie A sights
Napoli have identified Kieran Tierney as a long-term target, with Arsenal braced for a bid, says The Telegraph.
The Serie A club were frustrated to miss out on the defender before he moved to the Emirates Stadium and now wish to renew their advances.
The Gunners then face a fight to keep him on their books, particularly as they underperform this term.
Baggies hot on Choudhury
West Bromwich Albion are out in front of the pursuit of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, says The Telegraph.
But the Foxes will only let him go on a full-time deal, with any loan move - to the Baggies or anyone else - out of the equation.
The England under-21 midfielder is deemed surplus to essential requirements at the King Power Stadium.
Birmingham and Bristol make Wickham approach
Birmingham City and Bristol City have both amde approaches to sign Connor Wickham, reports the Sun.
Wickham has been out injured but is hearing full fitness.
The striker's contract is set to end this summer, and Crystal Palace may be willing to let him leave in January.