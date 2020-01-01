Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Why Dembele's Man Utd loan move collapsed

PSV sign German star Gotze
Wijnaldum: Barca transfer talk was not 'serious'
Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has revealed that there was "nothing concrete" in Barcelona's reported interest in his services this summer.
The Dutch star was linked with a move to Camp Nou after his former international coach Ronald Koeman took over from Quique Setien at the Catalan side.
Wijnaldum has entered the final season of his contract at Anfield and with no new deal in sight, there was speculation the defending champions could look to cash in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.
Why Dembele's Man Utd loan move collapsed
Ousmane Dembele was close to joining Manchester United on loan but his refusal to sign a contract extension with Barcelona meant the move didn't happen, reports the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils were ready to pay a "substanial" loan fee for the Frenchman but Barca weren't prepared to let him leave Camp Nou without agreeing to a new deal.
Dembele's current contract runs until 2022.
Martins Indi leaves Stoke for AZ Alkmaar
Stoke City centre-back Bruno Martins Indi has a sealed a season-long loan to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, the club has confirmed.
The Netherlands defender has been with Stoke since 2016 and played over 130 games for the club.
Liverpool send Grujic to Porto
