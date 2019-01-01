Lyon and PSG battle for Diallo
Lyon are targeting Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo but may have to fend off Paris Saint-Germain, according to le10sport.
After trying to sign Diallo last summer, Lyon are ready to return for him but do not want to pay more than €25 million (£22m/$28m) for the defender.
However, Dortmund are unwilling to sell him for that price and with PSG lurking, Lyon will be forced to raise their offer if they wish to sign Diallo.
De Ligt will not come to PSG - Leonardo
The Ajax star has been deemed too expensive to pursue by the Ligue 1 champions
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club will not pursue a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, believing it is too expensive despite the Ajax star being a "great player".
De Ligt's season saw him linked heavily to Barcelona, PSG and Juventus, but Goal reports a deal has been struck between the defender and the Serie A giants with a €10 million (£9m/$11m) difference in transfer fee holding up the move.
And in an interview with Le Parisien, Leonardo confirmed the defender was an option for the Ligue 1 champions but they have decided against it due to the finances required for the move.
Villa make £7m bid for Heaton
Aston Villa have made a £7 million ($9m) offer for Tom Heaton after the Burnley goalkeeper has grown unhappy due to contract talks, reports the Sun.
Burnley have a much higher value on the 33-year-old England international, and do not want to lose him cheaply.
But Heaton has only a year left on his contract and with negotiations at an impasse, the Clarets must decide whether to compromise on their offer to him, or on a sale to Villa or another club.
Neymar can leave PSG - Leonardo
The Brazil star can depart the club but no suitable offers have arrived according to the club sporting director
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said Neymar is allowed to leave the club but says there have been no offers despite "superficial" talks with Barcelona.
Neymar's future at PSG has been in doubt this summer amid reports he wants to return to his former side Barcelona, while Real Madrid have also been linked.
But Leonardo has now revealed that the French champions are willing to let him leave if a club matches their asking price.
West Ham offered Balotelli
The London club are in need of a striker after the departure of Marko Arnautovic
West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Mario Balotelli, though manager Manuel Pellegrini is not yet interested in the Italian, according to the Telegraph.
The Hammers are waiting on Celta forward Maxi Gomez, who is tempted by Champions League football at Valencia but has been offered better terms by the London outfit.
West Ham require another striker and should Gomez not come, they could be forced to turn to alternatives such as Torino's Andrea Belotti, Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, or convince Pellegrini to make a move for free agent Balotelli.
Napoli accelerate James talks in Madrid
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in Madrid attempting to secure the transfer for James Rodriguez, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
While Giuntoli met with James' agent, Jorge Mendes, it is unclear whether he also met with Real Madrid to hammer out a deal.
Napoli are accelerating talks in order to fend off interest from Real's local rivals, Atletico, for the Colombian's signature.