Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo arrival at Man City could mean Sterling exit

The 18-year-old would represent a massive boost for Spurs' future

Tottenham are leading the chase for one of Barcelona's best prospects, wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, as the Catalan club could be forced to sell him in the next week, according to Tuttomercato.

Ilaix, an 18-year-old midfielder, has seen his contract renewal talks break down this summer. Barcelona reportedly won't let him play for them until he agrees to a fresh deal, and he could instead choose to move elsewhere.

Spurs have historically not been able to attain the very best youngsters in the world once they've already begun to break out, with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal often beating them to the punch, so this would be seen as a major accomplishment for the club if a deal gets done.