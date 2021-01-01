Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van de Beek ready for Man Utd exit

Werner considering Chelsea future
Timo Werner is considering his Chelsea future, reports the Telegraph.
Werner could leave Stamford Bridge if he doesn't lock down a more regular role under Thomas Tuchel.
The German joined Chelsea just last season, but struggled in front of goal as the Blues went on to win the Champions League.
Phillips nears new Leeds deal
Kalvin Phillips is close to signing a new contract at Leeds.— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 30, 2021
His agent told @JPercyTelegraph: "I can only see a positive outcome. Kalvin's desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen."
Southgate not surprised by Sancho's struggles
Gareth Southgate says he's not surprised that Jadon Sancho has struggled since his big money summer transfer.
Sancho has yet to truly find his feet at Manchester United and Southgate says he understands why he's struggled since his move.
Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail)
The midfielder is ready to depart in search of more playing time
Donny van de Beek is set to make another attempt to leave Manchester United this February, reports the Daily Mail.
The Dutchman was visibly frustrated on the bench as he wasn't involved in Man Utd's recent Champions League win over Villarreal.
Van de Beek is desperate to move on in search of playing time with one eye already on next winter's World Cup.
Traore nears new Wolves deal
Adama Traore is nearing a new deal with Wolves, reports the Daily Mail.
The Spanish winger is set to be offered a new contract that would see him earn around the same amount as the club's high earners, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho, both of whom collect about £100,000 a week.
Traore was the subject of interest from Tottenham this past summer and currently has a deal that runs through 2023.
Rudiger happy at Chelsea amid contract uncertainty
Chelsea are still negotiating with Toni Rüdiger agents over new contract. Talks ongoing - there’s currently no agreement on salary but it’s not over as Rüdiger is so happy with Chelsea and Tuchel. 🔵🇩🇪 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2021
FC Bayern and Real Madrid are interested in case he’ll be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/Gd6r8Jidsc
FC Cincy to appoint Albright
FC Cincinatti is set to appoint Chris Albright as the club's general manager, according to the Post Cincy.
Albright is set to join the club following the dismissal of Gerrard Nijkamp on August 6, which was followed up by the departure of Jaap Stam earlier this week.
Albright is currently the technical director of the Philadelphia Union, as he helped usher in top young players like Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie as the club won the Supporters' Shield last season.