Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG prepared to sell Neymar

The French outfit are willing to part ways with their record signing for the right price.

are prepared to offload star man Neymar this summer if they receive a substantial offer, reports L'Equipe.

The Brazilian is reportedly the subject of interest from former club and rivals , but either side would have to shell out more than the €222 million (£198m/$249m) paid by the champions in 2017.

The news comes in the wake of PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi's statement that he will no longer stand for any 'celebrity behaviour' from the club's players.