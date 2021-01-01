Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Lukaku as Haaland alternative

Magpies make move for Ajer
Newcastle are ready to make an £8 million ($11m) bid for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Daily Mail.
The Norway international is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract with the Glasgow giants, meaning they may be forced to cash in on the 22-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.
Newcastle have been long-term admirers of Ajer, but concede that any move is dependent on the club avoiding relegation from the Premier League.
Chelsea eye Lukaku as Haaland alternative (Telegraph)
Belgium striker could return for second spell at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea are considering a bid to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter should they fail in a move for Erling Haaland, reports the Telegraph.
The Blues face intense competition for Haaland's signature this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all linked with a move for the Norweigan.
That has prompted the London club to consider alternatives with Lukaku, who made just 15 appearances in his first spell at the club between 2011 and 2013, high on their wanted list.
Red Devils consider Lingard deal
Manchester United are considering offering Jesse Lingard a new contract after being impressed with his performances while on loan at West Ham, reports the Sun.
The England forward, who has 12 months left on his current Man Utd contract, appears revitalised since joining the Hammers in January, scoring five goals in seven appearances.
West Ham are keen to pursue a permanent deal in the summer but his displays have prompted a rethink at Old Trafford, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now ready to offer him a second chance and a new three-year contract.
Prem duo eye Rangers star
Leicester and Aston Villa are interested in Rangers defender Filip Helander, reports Aftonbladet.
The 27-year-old has impressed since joining the Glasgow giants from Bologna in 2019, helping the club win their first Scottish Premiership title for a decade.
Should he leave Ibrox then Elfsborg defender Joseph Okumu is being lined up as a replacement.
Valencia keen for Murillo return
Valencia will attempt to re-sign defender Jeison Murillo this summer, reports Todofichajes.
The 28-year-old left Los Che for Sampdoria in 2019 before being loaned out to Celta Vigo in the summer of 2020.
Celta do not intend to take up an option to sign Murillo permanently at the end of this season and Sampdoria are keen to move him on, with Valencia poised to try and bring the Colombia international back to the Mestalla.
Barca eye Valencia starlet
Barcelona are ready to make a move for Valencia winger Fabio Blanco, reports Sport.
The 17-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to agree a new deal, with new Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany ready to make a move.
The teenager, dubbed the 'next Ferran Torres', is already a regular in Valencia's Under-19 side and has been capped by Spain at youth level.