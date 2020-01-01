Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba

Liverpool have no plans to sell Salah
Alli unsure of future at Tottenham
Dele Alli is in the dark over his future at Tottenham after failing to be named among their nine substitutes against Leicester.
Premier League clubs have been allowed to increase numbers on the bench to nine, but Alli did not feature and the Mail claims he has no idea what his future holds at Spurs.
Lewandowski admits he wanted to join Manchester United
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed he held talks with Sir Alex Ferguson over a move to Manchester United in 2012.
The Poland international was regularly linked with a switch to Old Trafford while at Borussia Dortmund, where he spent four trophy-laden seasons.
However, a move failed to materialise and he instead joined Dortmund's domestic rivals Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.
Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba
Real Madrid also interested in Bayern defender
Both Manchester City and United have reached out to Pini Zahavi to ask about Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, reports AS.
Real Madrid are also linked with the Switzerland international, who is out of contract in June.
Veron approaches Zielinski to be next Estudiantes boss
Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has contacted Ricardo Zielinski with an eye to making him the club's new coach, reports TyC Sports.
The Pincha have suffered a torrid run of form and have failed to win a single game since Argentine football returned in October.