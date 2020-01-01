Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool's Origi drawing interest from several suitors

Divock Origi Liverpool 2020-21
Brighton head Origi suitors

2020-12-27T00:00:00Z

The Reds attacker is attracting plenty of interest

Brighton, Schalke and Fiorentina are just some of the clubs chasing the services of Divock Origi, per Eurosport.

The Liverpool attacker has often been forced to play fourth fiddle to the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.

Though he was a key cog in their Champions League run two seasons ago, Diogo Jota's arrival has effectively curtailed his options at Anfield, leaving him looking to continue elsewhere.

 

Madrid 'positive' on Modric extension

2020-12-26T23:45:00Z

Alonso primed for Serie A switch

2020-12-26T23:30:00Z

Marcos Alonso looks set to seal a switch from Chelsea to Serie A, despite the Blues losing Ben Chilwell to injury, says Eurosport.

The left-back has been fully usurped by the England international in his position and looked set for a new year exit before the latter was forced to the sidelines.

Even so, Alonso is still set to leave Stamford Bridge, with Italy his likely destination.

Stones set for new Man City deal

2020-12-26T23:15:00Z

John Stones is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Manchester City following his impressive resurgence, says the Daily Star.

The 26-year-old has spent the best part of a year on the fringes, but has since impressed in returning to Pep Guardiola's line-up.

His form could earn him an England recall for next year's Euro 2020 tournament three years after his World Cup turn and now City want to lock him down at the Etihad Stadium.

Gomez set for Atalanta exit

2020-12-26T23:00:00Z

Papu Gomez looks set to leave Atalanta after falling out with Gian Piero Gasperini, leaving a host of Serie A clubs on high alert, per Eurosport.

The Argentine - the top assist provider in the league the last two seasons running - has seen his form earn a national team recall three years on from his last cap this season.

But he may be seeking new pastures in 2021, leaving Inter, Milan and Roma all keen on tempting him away to aid their own campaigns.