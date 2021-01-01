Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham mull permanent Bale move

Fikayo Tomori looks set to make a full-time switch to Milan following a blistering start to his loan spell away from Chelsea, says Gianluca Di Marzio.

The England international swapped Stamford Bridge for San Siro in a move sanctioned by Frank Lampard.

It means incoming Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has not been able to examine the defender up close - and now he looks likely to be forced to contend with a big-money offer from the Serie A side.