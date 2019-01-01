Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ole airs sack fears in dressing room rant

have been scouting young striker Ike Ugbo with a view of persuading him to commit his international future to the country, reports the Mail.

The 21-year-old, who was born in London but is of Nigerian descent, has caught the eye while on loan at Dutch side Roda JC, scoring five goals in his first eight appearances.

Nigeria have already failed to persuade Ugbo’s Chelsea teammate Tammy Abraham to switch international allegiance after he was recalled to the squad for this week's qualifiers.