Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane planning one more summer signing for Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos only wants to leave in the short-term as he comes to terms with being unwanted by coach Zinedine Zidane.

Marca says the 22-year-old midfielder understands he has to depart the Bernabeu but he would prefer it to be on loan or a move with a buy-back clause inserted.

, , , and are all interested in the international, with Madrid believed to have slapped a €50 million price tag on his head.