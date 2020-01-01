Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd offered Dembele discount by Barca

Valencia want Watford's Capoue
Valencia are interested in Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue, The Athletic claims.
However, the Spanish side would likely need to sell Geoffrey Kondogbia before bringing in another midfielder.
Emerson to leave Chelsea over Alonso
It looks quite a lot like Emerson will leave Chelsea and Marcos Alonso will stay right now. A lot of decisions are being made today on these two; Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. That along with several loanees. #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 4, 2020
Man Utd working to sign France U17 captain
Manchester United are negotiating with Sochaux to sign 16-year-old defender Willy Kambwala, reports The Athletic.
It is claimed talks are progressing well for Kambwala, who captains France at under-17 level.
Everton sign youngster
Everton have signed 17yo midfielder Imam Jagne from Swedish club BK Hacken on a three-year deal.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 4, 2020
Bayern consider Cuisance-Sarr swap
Bayern Munich want to sign a right-back before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Germany.
It is claimed Marseille's Bouna Sarr could be one option, with Michael Cuisance potentially used in a swap deal.
Leipzig to take Kluivert on loan
RB Leipzig are in advanced talks to sign Justin Kluivert on loan from Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 21-year-old Dutch winger has scored nine goals in 66 appearances since joining from Ajax in 2018.
Kluivert will move for a loan fee of €1.5 million, with an option to buy. Hertha Berlin were also said to be interested.
Parma sign midfielder Sohm
Welcome, Simon #Sohm! ✍🏻🇨🇭💛💙— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) October 4, 2020
📝➡️ https://t.co/ACBgT5NWDq#ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/ouVqqXnF4d
PSG want triple signing
PSG are apparently aiming to make three signings before the end of the transfer window.
As well as their loan move for Moise Kean, l'Equipe reports they want to sign Joao Mario on loan from Inter.
RMC claims a loan-to-buy deal for Porto's Danilo Pereira is also on the cards.
Rennes near €27m Doku swoop
Rennes are close to reaching an agreement to sign Anderlecht starlet Jeremy Doku, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.
The 18-year-old forward, who had been linked with Manchester City, is set to cost the Ligue 1 side €27 million (£24m/$32m).
Premier League club in for Kondogbia
Bayern planning fresh Hudson-Odoi move
Chelsea to reject any offers
Bayern Munich are planning a fresh move for Callum Hudson-Odoi before the transfer window closes, reports The Athletic.
However, it is claimed Chelsea will reject any offers for him.
Bayern made a loan offer for the winger on Saturday which included an option to buy for £70 million ($89m) in 2021.
Man Utd to increase security around Woodward
Manchester United are set to increase security around club chief Ed Woodward due to fears he could once again be targeted by fans, claims the Mirror.
Woodward's home was attacked by vandals at the end of the last January transfer window.
Bayern in talks with Choupo-Moting
Bayern Munich are in talks with free agent Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, according to Telefoot.
The former Stoke forward is without a club after leaving PSG.
Barca return with lower offer for Man City defender
Barcelona have returned with a new bid for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, reports Marca.
However, it is claimed their new offer is actually lower than their previous one - suggesting they are happy to wait until next summer, when they can sign him for free.
Napoli agree Bakayoko loan fee
There's no option or obligation to buy, just a £4.5m loan fee. It came after PSG and AC Milan withdrew from talks after Chelsea's demands. #CFC https://t.co/Qbq9D5f0xT— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 4, 2020
PSG in advanced talks for Everton's Kean
Youngster set to move on loan
PSG are in advanced talks with Everton over a loan move for Moise Kean, Goal can confirm.
Zenit to seal €24m Wendel signing
Zenit St Petersburg are set to sign 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Wendel from Sporting Lisbon, according to Record.
It is claimed the under-23 international will move in a deal worth €20 million (£18m/$23m), plus a further €4m in add-ons.
Spurs confirm Foyth exit
Juan Foyth has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023 and joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 4, 2020
Best of luck, @JuanMFoyth! 👊#THFC ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/bd5UOQS8x4
Juventus re-sign Mandragora from Udinese
Juventus have signed Rolando Mandragora for a second time, loaning him straight back to previous club Udinese.
Sevilla close on €15m Idrissi
Sevilla are closing in on the signing of 24-year-old Morocco winger Oussama Idrissi from AZ, according to El Desmarque.
The deal is said to be worth an initial €12 million (£11m/$14m), plus a further €3m in add-ons.
Idrissi is expected to sign a five-year deal but Sevilla may need to confirm some departures before bringing him in.
Arsenal's Saliba wanted by Fulham
Fulham are considering a loan move for Arsenal defender William Saliba, claims GFFN.
The Gunners are keen to loan the youngster out again as his development at Saint-Etienne last season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fulham table £17m Djimsiti offer
Tottenham losing hope over €50m Skriniar
Tottenham are running out of time to seal a deal for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, according to Fabrizio Romano.
It is claimed Inter wouldn't be willing to sell him late on Deadline Day as they would have to find a replacement, and their asking price stands at €50 million (£45m/$59m).
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger is thought to be a backup option.
Porto closing in on Gremio prodigy Pepe
Porto are close to striking a deal for Gremio youngster Pepe.
Goal understands the only thing holding up the transfer is when Pepe will move to Porto with Gremio eager to keep hold of him until 2021.
Dortmund join race for Barca's Todibo
Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, according to RAC1.
Fulham have shown the strongest interest to date but Dortmund have now joined a growing list of clubs that appear to be circling.
Man Utd have to be careful after past transfer flops - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands fans' cries for further investment in the Manchester United squad – but pointed to the club's past mistakes in the market as reason for caution.
United have spent huge sums on star names over the past few years in a bid to relive the glory days enjoyed under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson.
But the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and other big-money arrivals have failed to live up to their billing and have since been moved on for a loss.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Benrahma's wage demands derailing Premier League move
Brentford winger Said Benrahma is unlikely to seal a Premier League move based on his current wage demands, claims The Sun.
The Algerian wants a five-year deal worth around £60,000 per week and that's making a transfer hard to lock down.
Crystal Palace appear to be frontrunners for Benrahma but may only be able to afford a deal should they sell Andros Townsend.
Shrewsbury set to sign Aussie Millar
Former Newcastle Jets fullback Matt Millar is poised to sign for Shrewsbury, reports The World Game.
The 24-year-old is a free agent and holds a British passport which makes his move to England significantly easier.
Arsenal still in pursuit of Jorginho
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains a target for Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.
The Gunners will struggle to prise the Italian away from the Blues, however, and also look like failing to strike deals for Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.
Man City to battle Man Utd for Telles
Manchester City have enquired about Porto left-back Alex Telles, reports 90min.
Telles has long been linked with interest from Manchester United but the Red Devils have so far failed to lock down a deal.
City could now strike as they look for a cheaper option to Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.
Marseille's Caleta-Car rejects West Ham offer
Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car has rejected interest from West Ham, according to The Guardian.
The Hammers were hopeful of agreeing a deal with Marseille but the player himself isn't keen on the move.
David Moyes' side could now look at signing Arsenal's Calum Chambers or Watford's Craig Dawson on loan.
Man Utd closing in on double Uruguayan signing
Uruguay connection for Man Utd. Edinson Cavani deal is going to be completed on next hours after last details ready to be sorted about agents. 🔴🇺🇾#MUFC are also on the verge to sign Facundo Pellistri [2001, Penarol, special talent]. Fee around €10m, as per @SebasGiovanelli.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020
Chelsea ready to fund Loftus-Cheek loan
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is poised for a loan move with Chelsea ready to cover over half of his wages, claims The Sun.
Southampton are currently showing the most interest in a possible deal, with West Ham also linked with a double swoop for Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger that would see Declan Rice move to Stamford Bridge.
Man Utd given Dembele discount by Barca
The Frenchman has been offered at a cut-price fee
Barcelona are willing to sell Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United for just £60 million (€66m/$77m), reports the Mirror.
Neither Barca or Dembele are interested in a loan move to Old Trafford with a permanent deal needed to make the transfer happen.
Dembele's asking price is significantly less than the £95m (€104m/$123m) Barca paid Borussia Dortmund for the attacker in 2017.
Despite the discount, it's unclear whether the Red Devils are prepared to spend so much on a player they've targeted as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.