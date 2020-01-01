Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd offered Dembele discount by Barca

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Valencia want Watford's Capoue

2020-10-04T12:40:15Z

Valencia are interested in Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue, The Athletic claims.

However, the Spanish side would likely need to sell Geoffrey Kondogbia before bringing in another midfielder.

Emerson to leave Chelsea over Alonso

2020-10-04T12:22:55Z

Man Utd working to sign France U17 captain

2020-10-04T12:20:38Z

Manchester United are negotiating with Sochaux to sign 16-year-old defender Willy Kambwala, reports The Athletic.

It is claimed talks are progressing well for Kambwala, who captains France at under-17 level.

Everton sign youngster

2020-10-04T12:05:16Z

Bayern consider Cuisance-Sarr swap

2020-10-04T12:00:53Z

Bayern Munich want to sign a right-back before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Germany.

It is claimed Marseille's Bouna Sarr could be one option, with Michael Cuisance potentially used in a swap deal.

Leipzig to take Kluivert on loan

2020-10-04T11:40:09Z

RB Leipzig are in advanced talks to sign Justin Kluivert on loan from Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old Dutch winger has scored nine goals in 66 appearances since joining from Ajax in 2018.

Kluivert will move for a loan fee of €1.5 million, with an option to buy. Hertha Berlin were also said to be interested.

PSG want triple signing

2020-10-04T11:00:03Z

PSG are apparently aiming to make three signings before the end of the transfer window.

As well as their loan move for Moise Kean, l'Equipe reports they want to sign Joao Mario on loan from Inter.

RMC claims a loan-to-buy deal for Porto's Danilo Pereira is also on the cards.

Rennes near €27m Doku swoop

2020-10-04T10:40:11Z

Rennes are close to reaching an agreement to sign Anderlecht starlet Jeremy Doku, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 18-year-old forward, who had been linked with Manchester City, is set to cost the Ligue 1 side €27 million (£24m/$32m).

Premier League club in for Kondogbia

2020-10-04T10:20:30Z

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is wanted by an unnamed Premier League club, Marca reports.

The Spanish side are believed to want to recoup most of the €25 million (£22m/$29m) they reportedly paid for him in 2018.

Man Utd to increase security around Woodward

2020-10-04T09:40:09Z

Manchester United are set to increase security around club chief Ed Woodward due to fears he could once again be targeted by fans, claims the Mirror.

Woodward's home was attacked by vandals at the end of the last January transfer window.

Bayern in talks with Choupo-Moting

2020-10-04T09:20:06Z

Bayern Munich are in talks with free agent Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, according to Telefoot.

The former Stoke forward is without a club after leaving PSG.

Barca return with lower offer for Man City defender

2020-10-04T09:00:12Z

Barcelona have returned with a new bid for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, reports Marca.

However, it is claimed their new offer is actually lower than their previous one - suggesting they are happy to wait until next summer, when they can sign him for free.

PSG in advanced talks for Everton's Kean

2020-10-04T08:45:52Z

Youngster set to move on loan

PSG are in advanced talks with Everton over a loan move for Moise Kean, Goal can confirm.

Read the full story here!

Zenit to seal €24m Wendel signing

2020-10-04T08:30:14Z

Zenit St Petersburg are set to sign 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Wendel from Sporting Lisbon, according to Record.

It is claimed the under-23 international will move in a deal worth €20 million (£18m/$23m), plus a further €4m in add-ons.

Sevilla close on €15m Idrissi

2020-10-04T07:30:24Z

Sevilla are closing in on the signing of 24-year-old Morocco winger Oussama Idrissi from AZ, according to El Desmarque.

The deal is said to be worth an initial €12 million (£11m/$14m), plus a further €3m in add-ons.

Idrissi is expected to sign a five-year deal but Sevilla may need to confirm some departures before bringing him in.

Arsenal's Saliba wanted by Fulham

2020-10-04T07:00:54Z

Fulham are considering a loan move for Arsenal defender William Saliba, claims GFFN.

The Gunners are keen to loan the youngster out again as his development at Saint-Etienne last season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fulham table £17m Djimsiti offer

2020-10-04T06:30:02Z

Fulham have made an opening offer of £17 million ($22m) for Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.

The 27-year-old Albania international has emerged as an option in defence alongside Marlon of Sassuolo, Omar Colley of Sampdoria and Timo Baumgartl of PSV.

Tottenham losing hope over €50m Skriniar

2020-10-04T06:13:43Z

Tottenham are running out of time to seal a deal for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It is claimed Inter wouldn't be willing to sell him late on Deadline Day as they would have to find a replacement, and their asking price stands at €50 million (£45m/$59m).

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger is thought to be a backup option.

Porto closing in on Gremio prodigy Pepe

2020-10-04T05:00:45Z

Porto are close to striking a deal for Gremio youngster Pepe.

Goal understands the only thing holding up the transfer is when Pepe will move to Porto with Gremio eager to keep hold of him until 2021.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Dortmund join race for Barca's Todibo

2020-10-04T04:00:16Z

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, according to RAC1

Fulham have shown the strongest interest to date but Dortmund have now joined a growing list of clubs that appear to be circling. 

Man Utd have to be careful after past transfer flops - Solskjaer

2020-10-04T03:00:26Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands fans' cries for further investment in the Manchester United squad – but pointed to the club's past mistakes in the market as reason for caution. 

United have spent huge sums on star names over the past few years in a bid to relive the glory days enjoyed under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson. 

But the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and other big-money arrivals have failed to live up to their billing and have since been moved on for a loss. 

Read the full story here on Goal!

Benrahma's wage demands derailing Premier League move

2020-10-04T02:00:06Z

Brentford winger Said Benrahma is unlikely to seal a Premier League move based on his current wage demands, claims The Sun

The Algerian wants a five-year deal worth around £60,000 per week and that's making a transfer hard to lock down. 

Crystal Palace appear to be frontrunners for Benrahma but may only be able to afford a deal should they sell Andros Townsend. 

Shrewsbury set to sign Aussie Millar

2020-10-04T01:00:30Z

Former Newcastle Jets fullback Matt Millar is poised to sign for Shrewsbury, reports The World Game

The 24-year-old is a free agent and holds a British passport which makes his move to England significantly easier. 

Arsenal still in pursuit of Jorginho

2020-10-04T00:00:22Z

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains a target for Arsenal, according to Sky Sports

The Gunners will struggle to prise the Italian away from the Blues, however, and also look like failing to strike deals for Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey. 

Man City to battle Man Utd for Telles

2020-10-03T22:55:45Z

Manchester City have enquired about Porto left-back Alex Telles, reports 90min

Telles has long been linked with interest from Manchester United but the Red Devils have so far failed to lock down a deal. 

City could now strike as they look for a cheaper option to Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico. 

Marseille's Caleta-Car rejects West Ham offer

2020-10-03T22:40:26Z

Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car has rejected interest from West Ham, according to The Guardian

The Hammers were hopeful of agreeing a deal with Marseille but the player himself isn't keen on the move. 

David Moyes' side could now look at signing Arsenal's Calum Chambers or Watford's Craig Dawson on loan. 

Man Utd closing in on double Uruguayan signing

2020-10-03T22:25:55Z

Chelsea ready to fund Loftus-Cheek loan

2020-10-03T22:15:57Z

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is poised for a loan move with Chelsea ready to cover over half of his wages, claims The Sun

Southampton are currently showing the most interest in a possible deal, with West Ham also linked with a double swoop for Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger that would see Declan Rice move to Stamford Bridge. 

Man Utd given Dembele discount by Barca

2020-10-03T22:05:06Z

The Frenchman has been offered at a cut-price fee

Barcelona are willing to sell Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United for just £60 million (€66m/$77m), reports the Mirror.

Neither Barca or Dembele are interested in a loan move to Old Trafford with a permanent deal needed to make the transfer happen. 

Dembele's asking price is significantly less than the £95m (€104m/$123m) Barca paid Borussia Dortmund for the attacker in 2017. 

Despite the discount, it's unclear whether the Red Devils are prepared to spend so much on a player they've targeted as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.