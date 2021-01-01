Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal leading the chase for N'Dicka

Karim Benzema has put the ball in Real Madrid's court with regard to his future at the club.

The forward claims he is relaxed about his situation, but says his door is open if the club want to extend.

"I go day by day," he is quoted as saying by As. "I enjoy every training session, every game.

"I have a contract until 2022 but my door is open if the president wants to renew me. This is the best club in the world."