Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van Dijk rejects PSG to sign record-breaking Liverpool deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2019-20
Getty Images

Lautaro steps up bid for Barca move

2020-06-12T00:00:45Z

Lautaro Martinez has heaped the pressure on Inter in order to push through a move to Barcelona, claims Sport

The Italians are reluctant to let go of their young attacking star and have publicly stated they would not consider any bid that falls below Lautaro's release clause.

Barca enquire over Velez gem Almada

2020-06-11T22:55:52Z

Velez Sarsfield manager Pablo Cavallero has revealed Barcelona have enquired about the club's teenage star Thiago Almada.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut for Velez last season and is now approaching 50 first-team appearances for the Buenos Aires club.

While contracted to Velez until 2023, interest in the young Argentine has been growing with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid just some of the clubs linked. 

Read more here!

Inter to move for Bellerin

2020-06-11T22:45:44Z

Inter are looking to take advantage of the contract uncertainty between Hector Bellerin and Arsenal, reports the Mirror

Bellerin is holding out on extending his current deal which expires in 2023, after missing almost an entire year due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Van Dijk rejects PSG to sign new Liverpool deal

2020-06-11T22:35:22Z

Defender will be rewarded with £220,000-a-week contract

Virgil van Dijk has rebuffed interest from Paris Saint-Germain in order to stay at Liverpool, claims the Sun

The defender will be rewarded for his loyalty with a new five-year deal worth £220,000-a-week, making him the Reds highest-paid player in club history.

Virgil van Dijk Andy Robertson Liverpool 2019-20
Getty

Gordon rejects new Celtic deal

2020-06-11T22:25:56Z

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon revealed that he turned down a new contract to stay at Parkhead. 

The 37-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is close to a move to St. Mirren, according to the Daily Record.

Grujic set for Liverpool return

2020-06-11T22:15:54Z

Liverpool have been assured Marko Grujic will return to Anfield as a more complete player following two years on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha, who have confirmed he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.

The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find there is a role for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season.

Read the full story here on Goal!