Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd pushing for last-gasp Eriksen deal

Man Utd pursuing last-gasp Eriksen deal
Red Devils are hope to seal transfer before deadline
Manchester United are looking to secure the signing of Christian Eriksen before Thursday's transfer deadline, according to the Daily Mail.
The Tottenham star will see his contract expire in 2020 with the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus also said to be interested in the Dane.
But Manchester United will look to lock up the deal before England's window closes on Thursday with Spurs eyeing Bruno Fernandes as a potential Eriksen replacement.
Cocu tight-lipped on Rooney rumours
Derby County boss Phillip Cocu played coy when asked about rumours linking Wayne Rooney with the club.
The D.C. United striker has been linked with Derby and Burnley in a player-coach role, and Cocu addressed those rumours on Monday.
PSG make Dybala offer
The forward was recently linked to Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain have made a €60 million (£55 million/$67 million) offer for Paulo Dybala, according to InfoSport+.
The Argentine has been linked to Manchester United as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, but a move to Old Trafford has seemingly fallen apart.
Reports have stated that Dybala is hoping to stay with Juventus, who have sold fellow forward Moise Kean to Everton while adding the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt this summer.
Herrera embraces being 'hated' with PSG
Ander Herrera says that he is fully prepared to be "hated" now that he is a member of Paris Saint-Germain.
The midfielder joined the club this summer on a free transfer from Manchester United, and he admitted that he never considered joining another Premier League club.
Blessing signs new deal with LAFC
Latif Blessing has agreed to a new contract with LAFC, the club announced on Monday.
The winger will remain with the club on a new deal through 2022, having featured in every match so far this season.
Blessing has contributed three goals and five assists so far this campaign.
“I know I speak for fans and staff alike that Latif has won everyone over with his infectious energy and play, and he is well-deserving of his new contract,” said General Manager John Thorrington. “His game continues to grow, and we know he will play an integral part in the Club’s success on and off the field moving forward.