Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Ndidi deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester and Palace set to battle for Tarkowski

2020-06-15T22:34:29Z

Leicester CIty and Crystal Palace will battle to sign James Tarkowski, reports the Mirror.

Brendan Rodgers has wanted to bring Tarkowski to Leicester since last summer, but was priced out of a move for the Burnley star.

Originally, Rodgers saw Tarkowski as an ideal Harry Maguire replacement, and he'll become even more vital if the Foxes secure a Champions League berth this season.

Man Utd eye Ndidi as Van de Beek alternative

2020-06-15T22:29:51Z

Tolisso also watched by Reds

If Manchester United miss out on Donny van de Beek, the Red Devils will turn towards a Premier League midfielder.

According to the Express, Leicester City star Wilfried Ndidi will become the club's top target should they miss out on the Ajax star.

Should that fail as well, the club is also looking toward Bayern's Corentin Tolisso.

Nantes exercise Simon option

2020-06-15T22:29:30Z

Nantes have exercised the option to purchase Moses Simon from Levante, the club announced.

Simon provided nine goals and eight assists this season while on loan with the Ligue 1 side.

The winger was also recently named as the club's player of the season.

Cook set for OL Reign loan

2020-06-15T22:11:07Z

Paris Saint-Germain's Alana Cook is set for a loan spell with OL Reign, reports the Athletic.

The U.S. women's national team defender will join the Reign for the NWSL Challenge Cup as the American league gets back underway.

Cook has made 10 appearances for PSG, earning her first USWNT call-up in October.