Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal wanted Almiron on loan in January

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Saints plan fresh Augustin move

2019-02-26T00:00:00Z

Southampton will return with a fresh offer to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin in the summer.

RB Leipzig turned down multiple offers in January for the 21-year-old, who is valued at £35 million [€40m/$46m]

Everton and West Ham are also said to be keen, according to The Daily Mail.

Portillo clinches 'dream' Real Salt Lake move

2019-02-26T00:00:00Z

Real Salt Lake have announced the signing of Justin Portillo from the club’s USL Championship side Real Monarchs SLC.

The 26-year-old scored two goals and made six assists in 32 matches in 2018.

Portillo said: “This is a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid, watching the games on TV I wanted to be in the league.

"It’s an exciting time for me and my family. It’s something I think that I’m ready to challenge for. I can’t wait to keep going with the club.”

Arsenal wanted Almiron on loan

2019-02-26T00:00:00Z

Arsenal wanted to sign Miguel Almiron on loan in the January transfer window before he joined Newcastle United.

The Paraguay international swapped Atlanta United for St James' Park last month, having also been subject to Manchester United.

And according to the player's agent the Gunners and Southampton enquired about a temporary deal for the 25-year-old

"Miguel Almiron is a footballer who went from less to more, now he is a more complete footballer," Daniel Campos told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal.

"There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel Almiron but they never made an offer.

"Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for Miguel Almiron but we did not want it to be a loan."