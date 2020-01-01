Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Bailey as Sancho alternative

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Leon Bailey, Bayer Leverkusen
Getty

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United chase Bailey

2020-06-19T23:01:40Z

Premier League trio chase Bundesliga star

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all want to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, the Daily Mail reports.

The clubs were left impressed after he provided two midweek assists against Cologne. 

He is thought to be a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich show Aouchiche interest

2020-06-19T22:58:53Z

Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Adil Aouchiche's future is far from certain, with Bayern Munich the latest side to take an interest in him, Le 10 Sport reports.

Saint-Etienne are believed to be close to signing the offensive midfielder.

Reid heading back to Sporting KC

2020-06-19T22:57:19Z

West Ham defender Winston Reid is set to return Sporting KC on loan, MLSsoccer.com reports.

Although there was some doubt over the New Zealand international returning to the club, it is expected he will be available on July 9, when the season recommences. 

Everton ready to push for Dagba signing

2020-06-19T22:54:16Z

Everton will push hard to sign Colin Dagba from Paris Saint-Germain, Le 10 Sport reports.

Carlo Ancelotti is a bag fan of the right-back, who has been earning regular game time for the Champions League hopefuls.

Milan set to make huge Donnarumma effort

2020-06-19T22:52:46Z

AC Milan are ready to do everything to convince Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay put, Tuttosport reports.

PSG have been strongly linked with the young Italian goalkeeper, whose contract expires next summer.

McGhee a wanted man after Man Utd release

2020-06-19T22:49:05Z

Dion McGhee was released by Manchester United earlier this week but us a wanted man, The Star reports.

Watford, West Ham and Rangers have taken an interest in the midfielder.

Lennon offers update on Edouard

2020-06-19T22:44:47Z

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has passed comment on the future of Odsonne Edouard, the club's much-coveted forward player.

Speaking on the Frenchman, he said: "Will there be bids for Odsonne? I don’t know. There’s been no bids for anyone at the minute, which is pleasing because I want to maintain the continuity."

Odsonne Edouard, Celtic
Getty

Medley set to be called up by Arteta

2020-06-19T22:43:17Z

Zech Medley is set to be given his chance to prove himself with Arsenal, according to Football London.

With numerous defenders unavailable for the weekend's clash with Brighton, the academy player is set to make the squad for just the second time this season.

Rafael wants to leave Lyon

2020-06-19T22:40:10Z

Former Manchester United defender Rafael wants to leave Lyon, Le Progres reports.

The full-back is out of contract next summer and wants to move to Fluminense.