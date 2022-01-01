Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare £30m move for Cucurella

Barca and Arsenal among Gundogan suitors
Talks ongoing between Gündoğan agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal - just about his future with serious chances to leave the club. 🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022
His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. pic.twitter.com/IQxH3XH1CH
Laporta: Dembele tempted by Barcelona departure
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele is "tempted" by a possible departure this summer.
Still, the club is hoping to re-sign the French winger due to his comfort with the club and his team-mates.
City prepare £30m move for Cucurella
Manchester City are preparing to make a £30 million move to sign Brighton fullback Marc Cucurella, reports the Daily Mail.
Pep Guardiola sees Cucurella as a player that can solve the club's left-back problem, with the Spanish star winning possession more times than any other Premier League player.
City have already made one big move this month, having signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
Leicester eye permanent deal for Lookman
Leicester are looking to complete a £14m deal to sign Ademola Lookman on a permanent deal, reports The Telegraph.
The winger has been on loan from RB Leipzig and has scored eight goals in 41 appearances.
Brendan Rodgers wants to bring Lookman in on a permanent deal as one of several big signings this summer.
Sporting KC join race for Championship star
Sporting KC have joined Fulham in the race to sign Derby's Tom Lawrence, reports Football Insider.
Lawrence's contract with Derb ends this summer and he's set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.
Burnley and Norwich are also linked with the Wales star, although Sporting KC are hopeful they can convince him to come to the U.S.