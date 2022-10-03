CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal are yet to open talks for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli.
The Gunners were keen on the Italy international in the summer of 2021 and are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in the Euro 2020 winner.
Serie A giants Inter are, according to Fichajes, mulling over a move for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek.
The Netherlands international midfielder has continued to struggle for game time this season and, 12 months on from joining Everton on loan, could head out of Old Trafford again in January.
Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona would have made a move for William Saliba if they failed to get Jules Kounde.
One France international defender is now at Camp Nou, while another is catching the eye at Arsenal after returning to Emirates Stadium from a series of loan spells elsewhere.
Marco Asensio continues to run down his contract at Real Madrid, with Calciomercato reporting that he is a target for Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.
The Spain international forward has seen a Premier League switch speculated on for some time, and 2023 could be the year in which a deal is finally done.
Another right-back option being considered by Barcelona, according to Sport, is Manchester United star Diogo Dalot.
The Portuguese is set to be presented with the offer of a new contract at Old Trafford, but he is also said to have attracted interest from five clubs in Europe.
Sheffield United left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies has emerged as a target for Crystal Palace and Leicester, reports Football Insider.
Bournemouth are also monitoring the 23-year-old defender, who may be offered a step up into the Premier League during the winter transfer window.
Manchester United will be joining the transfer debate when it comes to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, reports The United Stand.
The England international midfielder has already been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, but the Red Devils hope to form part of the hunt for his signature.
Millonarios starlet Daniel Ruiz is a player that Barcelona have their eye on, claims Sport.
The 21-year-old Colombian starlet has seen his potential noted at Camp Nou as the Blaugrana look to bolster their attacking ranks for the present and future.
Dusan Vlahovic continues to be linked with a move to England, despite only linking up with Juventus in January, and Calciomercatoweb claims that Chelsea are one of his many suitors.
The Serbian striker is also said to be attracting interest from north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
Another player that Barcelona are being linked with by Sport is Torino defender Wilfried Singo.
The Liga giants are in the market for another right-back and may be tempted to launch a raid for a promising 21-year-old that has been catching the eye in Italy.
Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a return to form at Manchester United this season, but Sport claims that he remains a possible transfer target for Barcelona.
The England international forward saw a move speculated on when he was struggling for a spark, but he remained at Old Trafford and has offered no indication that he wants to take on a new challenge.
Chelsea are preparing to battle it out with Liverpool for MLS starlet Jhon Duran, reports Tom Bogert.
The 18-year-old Colombia international has recorded eight goals and six assists since joining the Chicago Fire in January.
The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal will look to sign another midfielder in January.
Mikel Arteta's side have made an impressive start to the 2022-23 and want to ensure that they have enough strength in depth to remain competitive.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is attracting interest from several top clubs across Italy, according to Gazette dello Sport. The 27-year-old midfielder was touted for a move to the Premier League last summer but nothing materialised.
The Serbian may see the World Cup as the ideal time to put himself in the shop window and perhaps force a move away from Lazio after strong performances over the past few seasons.
Lionel Messi's future is becoming a hot topic as his PSG deal runs out in the summer of 2023. His former club Barcelona have emerged as a potential suitor if he choses not to extend his stay in the French capital, but ex-teammate and current Barca manager Xavi has asked for Messi to be left in peace as he decides his next move.
"Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best," Messi's former teammate said.
Football.London are reporting that Arsenal are set to offer star man Bukayo Saka a bumper new contract worth £200,000 a week. The England attacker has been a key man in Arteta's vision for Arsenal and his contribution to the teams success is set to be rewarded.
After another humbling defeat, Steve Cooper's job at Nottingham Forest looks to be on the line. Should the Forest hierarchy pull the trigger, ex-Liverpool and Everton boss Rafa Benitez is in line to replace him at the City Ground.
After a turbulent summer, Cristiano Ronaldo remained at Old Trafford. He was linked with various clubs throughout Europe but manager Erik Ten Hag insisted the Portuguese legend was part of his plans. However, The Telegraph has now reported that the Dutch manager will now not stand in Ronaldo's way should he want to leave Manchester United in January or beyond.
