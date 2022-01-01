Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich demand €60m for Barcelona target Lewandowski

Bavarians may finally be willing to sell striker, but only at a steep cost

Bayern Munich have told Barcelona that they will have to pay around €60 million (£52m/$63m to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Sky Sport in Germany reports the Bundesliga champions have decided that they are wiling to part ways with the Poland star, but only for the right price.

So far, the Catalan side's latest offers have fallen short of the Bavarian team's demands.