Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich want Man Utd star Ronaldo to replace Barcelona-bound Lewandowski

Bayern want Ronaldo to replace Lewandowski (AS)
Bayern Munich are eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski should the Polish striker leave for Barcelona.
AS reports the German giants will make an attempt to lure the Portugal star to the Bundesliga as they look to bring in a new attacker to take Lewandowski’s place.
Man Utd's €65m De Jong bid short of Barca's demands (Marca)
Manchester United have made a bid for Frenkie de Jong worth an initial €65 million (£56m/$68m), according to Marca.
The Premier League side saw their initial bid rejected but their improved offer falls short of Barca's demands, with the Catalan side holding out for at least €75m (£64m/$79m) up front.
Barca make €40m Lewandowski bid (The Guardian)
Barcelona have made another offer to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.
The Guardian reports that the Spanish side are offering €35million (£30m/$37m) plus €5m (£4m/$5m) in add-ons, but Bayern Munich are expected to turn that down as they want €50m (£43m/$53m).
Lyon leap ahead of Man Utd with Malacia bid
Lyon have made a £12 million ($15m) bid to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, The Mirror reports.
Manchester United and Newcastle are both in the picture to sign the Netherlands international but the French side hope to nip ahead of them and snap him up.
Leipzig lead English clubs in race to sign Ajax’s Alvarez
RB Leipzig are interested in signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax.
Voetbal International reports the Dutch side are demanding €30 million ($32m/£26m) for the Mexican, while there is also interest from the Premier League.